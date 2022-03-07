Russia and Ukraine: The tragic situation of civilians trying to flee Irbin amid Russian bombing

Drafting

March 6, 2022

Videos and photos taken in Irbin, a town about 20 kilometers from the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, show how civilians are desperately trying to leave the town amid Russian bombing.

Ukrainians who fled that city on Sunday had to take cover.

Erbin suffers from artillery and air strikes because he is in the way of Russian forces trying to reach Kyiv.

The Russian army is getting closer than ever to the Ukrainian capital, where some 3.4 million people lived before the invasion that caused a mass exodus of civilians.

Irbin residents ran down the sidewalks, clutching their children, belongings, and pets as they headed to the buses and cars that were supposed to take them away from the fight.

Soldiers and other residents helped the older men and women who were left behind.

Some people avoided when explosions erupted nearby, apparently from mortar fire.

And Russian forces launch mortar attacks near a collapsed bridge used to evacuate civilians.

The BBC was able to establish that three civilians, a mother and two children, were killed in one of these mortar attacks. There is information that there may be more victims, although the exact number is not clear.

Ukraine accuses Russian forces of deliberately targeting Irbin’s evacuation routes after a railway line was hit on Saturday.

Like Irbin, the small towns of Hostomil and Bucha, northwest of Kyiv, have seen violent clashes in recent days.