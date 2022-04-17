Russia releases video of Moskva survivors

59 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

On Saturday, the Russian Ministry of Defense published a video clip showing, according to what it reported, a meeting between the commander of the navy and those rescued from the “Moskva” ship that capsized in the Black Sea.

In the 30-second recording, dozens of men in navy uniforms lined up in front of Navy Commander Nikolai Yevminov.

The ministry said in a brief statement that the Commander-in-Chief of the Navy, Admiral Nikolai Yevminov, and the commander of the Black Sea Fleet met the crew of the ship “Moskva” in Sevastopol “in the Crimea.

The foundation added that the admiral “informed the cruiser crew that the officers, candidates and sailors would continue to serve in the Navy.”

These are the first photos released of the Moskva’s crew members since the ship capsized on Thursday.

Russia claims that the “Moskva”, which was the ship Admiral of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, sank after a fire caused by the explosion of its ordnance. Kyiv, on the other hand, claims to have sunk the ship with missiles.

The publication of the video Saturday came after many experts and netizens questioned the fate of the Moskva crew.

Russia claimed that the crew had been evacuated before the ship capsized, and there were no casualties.

