a Russian court Ruled this Thursday to Nine years in prison American basketball star Britney Grenier, After being convicted of crimes Presents Deliberately in Russia vaping cartridges that have cannabisAlthough it is illegal.

Greiner had previously pleaded with the judge not to do so He “ends his life” with a harsh prison sentence. But the Russian Prosecutor General requested a prison sentence of nine and a half years. The Cannabis is illegal in Russia For medical and recreational purposes.

She was a basketball player, two-time Olympic gold medalist and a star of the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) stop at the airport Moscow Sheremetyevo On February 17 with e-cigarette cartridges containing cannabis oil in his bags.

Admission of guiltbut he said that I had no intention Bringing a prohibited substance into Russia or harming anyone. “I made an honest mistake and I hope his sentence will not end my life here,” Greiner said in court, according to Reuters.

“My parents taught me two important things: one, take responsibility, and two, work hard for everything you have. That is why I plead guilty to the charges against me.”

After the announcement of the verdict by the President of the United States, Joe Biden, He argued that “Russia stood up Britney by mistake.

“that it unacceptable “I am asking Russia to release him immediately so he can be with his wife, loved ones, friends and teammates,” Trump said in a letter released by the White House.

My department will continue to work tirelessly and He will look for every possible way to get Britney and Paul Whelan home safely as soon as possible‘, he finished.

according to ReutersThe ruling could pave the way for a prisoner exchange between Russia and the United States that would include the already 31-year-old athlete. Victor Bout, A Russian imprisoned in the United States was a prolific arms dealer.

“I know everyone keeps talking about political pawns and politics, but I hope it’s out of this room,” Greiner said.

The athlete’s lawyers said that He should be acquitted But if the court deems it necessary to punish it, it must They are treated lightly Considered a sports legend alongside Usain Bolt and Michael Schumacher.

“In running there is Usain Bolt, in Formula 1 there is Michael Schumacher and in women’s basketball there is Britney Greiner,” attorney Maria Blagovolina, partner at law firm Rybalkin Gortsunyan Dyakin and Partners, told the court.