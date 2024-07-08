Russian ships sailed from Venezuela

Cedric Manwaring July 8, 2024 0

Caracas.- A Russian frigate and a ship set sail from the northern Venezuelan port of La Guaira five days after visiting the South American country, which is one of Russia's strategic allies in the region, Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino said Sunday.

The frigate Gorshkov and the oil tanker Akademik Pashin, which docked in Venezuelan waters on Tuesday, are part of a Russian Navy fleet that has been conducting military exercises in the Atlantic since May 17. They have already visited Havana, Cuba. The purpose of the ships’ presence, Minister Padrino wrote on his X account, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday, is to “deepen military-technical cooperation and strengthen friendship between our countries united in building a more just multipolar world.”

“It was a vivid display of strong friendship.”

Russian Ambassador Sergei Melik-Bagdasarov agreed that the visit by the Russian Northern Fleet was a “vivid demonstration of the strong friendship and strategic alliance” between the two countries, the Russian embassy in Caracas reported a day earlier in its account to X. A delegation of sailors from the Eurasian nation even took part in an official parade on Friday to mark the 213th anniversary of Venezuela’s independence. The United States has deemed Russia’s military presence in the Western Hemisphere noticeable but not alarming, while Joe Biden’s national security chief, Jake Sullivan, said it was monitoring the deployment closely and “carefully.” Relations between Russia and Venezuela have strengthened since the late president Hugo Chavez’s administration, with what was seen as a strategic geopolitical, trade, military and economic alliance. Current President Nicolas Maduro has continued that line. The two countries have more than 340 agreements in force.

More Stories

Chinese influencer gets run over during live broadcast

Cedric Manwaring July 7, 2024 0

Pope warns of danger of 'democratic skepticism' and 'populist fascination'

Cedric Manwaring July 6, 2024 0
'Hellish Salamander': Discovery of the Giant Animal That Ruled the Earth Before the Dinosaurs

'Hellish Salamander': Discovery of the Giant Animal That Ruled the Earth Before the Dinosaurs

Cedric Manwaring July 5, 2024 0
Rishi Sunak, Keir Starmer news, result and more

Rishi Sunak, Keir Starmer news, result and more

Cedric Manwaring July 4, 2024 0
Kamala Harris, From Grey Vice President to Possible Biden Alternative

Kamala Harris, From Grey Vice President to Possible Biden Alternative

Cedric Manwaring July 4, 2024 0
Democratic Congressman Asks Biden to Leave Campaign – DW – 02/07/2024

Democratic Congressman Asks Biden to Leave Campaign – DW – 02/07/2024

Cedric Manwaring July 3, 2024 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Russian ships sailed from Venezuela

Cedric Manwaring July 8, 2024 0

Chinese influencer gets run over during live broadcast

Cedric Manwaring July 7, 2024 0

What Life Is Like In 5 Of The World's Friendliest Countries (And There Are 2 In Latin America)

Mia Thompson July 7, 2024 0

Pope warns of danger of 'democratic skepticism' and 'populist fascination'

Cedric Manwaring July 6, 2024 0

The Ultimate Guide to Buying Instagram Followers on InsFollowPro

Leo Adkins July 6, 2024 0