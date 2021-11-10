Salt Bae: Why he left his London restaurant six weeks after opening | Nusrat Gökçe | United Kingdom | Stories | nda | nnni | from the side

The Weird and Controversial Turkish Chef’s Restaurant in London She has been at the center of a storm in recent weeks due to the cost of her dishes, the same ones that have gone viral on social media. In the posts, diners listed the numbers they paid for the service, which amounted to $6,900. Amid the turmoil, the news has caused astonishment that Nusr-Et Gokci has decided to leave London’s Nusr-Et Steakhouse just six weeks after it opened, what is the truth behind this sudden action that has left many frozen?

The building opened on September 23, less than two months ago, is located in the English capital’s posh neighborhood of Knightsbridge and according to Chirag Suchak, a 33-year-old investment banker and self-proclaimed millionaire, the prices are exorbitant. “How can a man justify paying $15 for a drink or $870 for a steak?”And to British media MyLondon about their experience with the new establishment.

Leave Salt Bay London

Although he was recently looking for chefs for his restaurant where he would serve cuts of meat at high prices, He announced that his journey through London ends on Sunday, 7 November to continue expanding his business empire.

as The Indie 100 chef, 38, will move to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where he will open his 28th restaurant.

King , famous for his special way of adding salt to meat, shared a photo with a woman on Instagram Stories and the message: “Sunday is my last day in Lovely London. I want to see you beautiful people before I go”.

Salt Bae was photographed outside Nusr-Et Steakhouse in London and also announced that he was saying goodbye to the city. (Photo: @nusr_et/Instagram)

Before starting his trip to the Middle East and saying goodbye to London, the chef also made headlines by feeding some Hyde Park pigeons and the squirrel he shipped off. In addition, he launched a job offer to find cooks with a salary of as little as £12 an hour (about $16 an hour), plus tips. According to the site The presentation is the same as a serving of mashed potatoes or a bowl of sweet corn at his fine London restaurant.

Who is Salt Bae?

Salt Bae was born in Erzurum (Turkey) and is of Kurdish origin. He left school early because of financial difficulties and started Work trainee butcher In the Turkish capital at a very young age. After visiting different countries such as Argentina and the United States, he returned to Turkey to open his restaurant.

He rose to fame in 2017 thanks to a viral video in which he showed his image A special method of salting meat. Since then his popularity and success have grown at the same rate as his bank account. But this Turkish chef wasn’t always the flamboyant personality he became.

Based on work, he created his empire. In 2014, he arrived in the luxurious city of Dubai and since then he has opened restaurants for his Nusr-Et . chain For nearly five continents. In addition to having many stores in his native Turkey, Salta Bae has also opened stores in cities such as Abu Dhabi, Doha, Miami, New York, Dallas, Boston, Beverly Hills, London, and Mykonos.

Salt Bae charges up to a squirrel
Gave her the bill.

