Samsung honors “Stranger Things” in its latest announcement

Samsung is showing off the night photography capabilities of its Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G with a new ad inspired by ‘Stranger Things’.

Weird things It is one of the most popular series At the moment thanks to the last premiere of the first part of its fourth season. They wanted Samsung I commend him in his last adwhich focuses on demonstrating the great abilities of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G The night photography.

Actually, it’s a file Collaboration between Netflix and the South Korean manufacturer of cell phones. The heroes are three teenagers who, as in the series, are traveling by bicycle along a mysterious road where a monster familiar to you appears if you see Weird things. What is the purpose of the video? Enhanced night photography and advanced night photography features of the Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G.

Samsung praises ‘Stranger Things’

In the last ad SamsungThree teenagers enter a dark road with their bikes. Watching the aesthetics of the video, which hardly lasts a minute, it is Easy to find similarities with Weird thingsThe popular Netflix series.

All the way, the protagonists They meet very strange creatures. Despite the darkness of the environment, they can Capture it perfectly on video thanks to the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, a mobile phone that behaves excellently when taking night photos. This is the aim of the advertising video, to promote the good photos that this mobile takes at night.

Pay attention to advertising, because Some photos were captured with the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G itself. Eventually you will see that they used Night photography features, a concept that brings together station tools focused on night photography and video recording. The sensor that works is the main sensor, with a resolution of 108 MP, ready to deliver Good video shots in low light.

If you are looking for a mobile phone that takes high-quality photos at night, then you already know that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G is an excellent choice. In addition to the 108MP main camera, it is equipped on the back 12MP ultra-wide angle and two 3x and 10x telephoto Straight. Regarding Front camera 40 MP And maintains high standards.

How do we tell you In the analysis of the Galaxy S22 Ultra 5GOne of its strengths is Versatile camera system. remarkably Samsung has improved the performance of cameras Through several firmware updates so now it’s better than it was when it came out.

