Free Fall Guys: Recommended Minimum Requirements on PC | epicteam | Download | Free | Computer Spain Mexico USA | technology

fall guys Now available for free download on consoles and PCs. Mediatonic was launched in 2020 and since June 21, 2022 it has been free (free) for all users. But what are the minimum and recommended requirements to enjoy video game on the computer?

The game is free to download on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC (via Epic Games), And bring different news to the players. According to its creators, the game comes with new content for players like Maps and others modified with obstacles, game modes, outfits, customization items, etc.

Minimum and Recommended Requirements for Fall Guys on PC:

fall guys minimum recommended The operating system Windows 10 64 bit Windows 10 64 bit Healer Intel Core i5 or AMD equivalent Intel Core i5 or AMD equivalent RAM 8 GB RAM 8 GB RAM storage 2 GB of available space 2 GB of available space Graphics Card Nvidia GTX 660 or AMD HD 7950 Nvidia GTX 660 or AMD HD 7950 Aharon broadband internet connection broadband internet connection sign in Epic Games account Epic Games account

FREE FALL GUYS NEWS

The title applies a currency called “Flood”, with which players can purchase various cosmetic items and the new Season Pass that is included in the new season.

The season pass consists of 100 levels. In addition to introducing new outfits and unlockable itemsThe game offers players the opportunity to purchase the next pass at no additional cost as long as all levels are unlocked.

as revealed My voice On the official page of fall guysThe game comes with new challenges for players through a Free seasonal pass. It’s not the only thing, as it was confirmed there New maps, some of which will be modified with new obstacles, game modes, outfits, customization items, etc.

The company also indicated that whoever obtained the title through it steam They will continue to receive updates through this platform. However, new players can no longer download Fall Guys on Steambut through Epic Games Store.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD FALL GUYS FOR FREE

If you want to download it from PlayStation, Xbox and SwitchYou can do it directly from the virtual store for each one. As we mentioned before, fall guys It’s completely free, so you don’t have to install additional apps or pay. If you want to download the title to a file computeryou must enter Epic Games Store And add the title to your library.

Here are the direct links: