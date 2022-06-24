Classroom of the Elite Season 2 will contain 13 episodes – Kudasai

distributor rejoice List the distribution information for Blu-ray packages for the second season of the light novel animated adaptation written by Shoujo Kinogasa It is clear from Shunsaku tomosAnd the Elite classroom (Youkoso Jitsuryoku Shijou Shugi no Kyoushitsu e). This information has confirmed that this second season will include a total of thirteen episodes spread across four Blu-ray releases, which will be released on the following dates:

Package 1 (episodes 1 to 4) October 26, 2022.

October 26, 2022. Package 2 (episodes 5 to 7) – November 25, 2022.

– November 25, 2022. Package 3 (episodes 8 to 10) – December 23, 2022.

– December 23, 2022. Pack 4 (Episodes 11 to 13) January 25, 2023.

The second season is scheduled to premiere on July 4 in Japan.while the platform Crunchy Roll It will deal with its distribution in the West. In addition, a third season is also in production and is scheduled to premiere in 2023. For his part, Shoujo Kinogasa s Shunsaku tomos They started publishing light novels through the imprint MF Bunko J from the publisher Media Factory In May 2015. The publisher published a total of fourteen volumes (including medium volumes: 4.5, 7.5, and 11.5) for “first year arc“.

production team

Seiji Kishi (Angel Beats!, Ansatsu Kyoushitsu, Danganronpa: Kibou no Gakuen to Zetsubou no Koukousei Animation) and Hiroyuki Hashimoto (Hataraku Maou-sama!, Sora no Otoshimono) are responsible for directing the second season in studios milk.

Yoshihito Neshogi (Animation from the opening sequence of the first season of the series) is responsible for the direction of the animation, while Kazuaki Morita is responsible for designing the characters.

hayato kasano is responsible for writing and supervising scripts.

Ryo Takahashi (Arifureta Shokugyou from Sekai Saikyou, Citrus, SK8 The Infinity) is responsible for composing the soundtrack, in collaboration with Kana Hashiguchi.

Summary of Youkoso Jitsuryoku Shijou Shugi no Kyoushitsu e (Elite class)

From the outside, Kudo Ikusei High School looks like a utopia. Students have great freedom, yet it is among the best institutes in Japan. However, the reality is far from that. There are four categories, from A to D in order of merit, and only the best get the benefits. Kiyotaka Ayanokouji is a student in Class D, where the school sends its worst trash. There he meets the unbound Suzune Horikita, who is sure she has been assigned there by mistake, and wants to climb the ranks to reach Class A, and the beautiful Kikyo Kushida, whose aim is to make as many friends as possible. Although continuity in the school is eternal, permanence in the classroom is not, and students can use any method they see fit to climb positions…

