Giant bacteria discovered with the naked eye

The wonderful Thiomargarita is 50 times larger than bacteria that are giants. picture:

The microscope is an instrument for seeing bacteriabut for a recently discovered The wonderful theomargarite It wouldn’t be necessary, because it’s up to a level one centimeter It can be seen with the naked eye.

Due to its dimensions, it is already considered The largest bacteria in the worldis the size of the giant bacteria 50 times, and it was discovered that they live in Sunken and decaying mangrove leaves in the French Caribbean.

Bacterial discovery study The wonderful theomargarite It was published in the magazine Sciences.

The bacteria have been discovered living on the leaves of sunken and decaying mangroves in the French Caribbean. Photo: Pierre-Yves Pascal

“Discovering these bacteria is like finding a human on Mount Everest,” he said. Jean Marie Volandlead author of the study.

Voland He and his team were surprised by the complex structure of the bacteria and indicate how it was done regulate cell from the inside.

How is it different from other bacteria?

Usually it is bacteria DNA They float freely in the fluid or cytoplasm that fills their bodies, but T. Magnifica It stores its genetic material in compartments called by researchers Pepperfrom the seeds of the French fruit.

Our analyzes show that these membrane-associated compartments are metabolically active, with activity occurring along the length of the bacterial cell, not just at its growing end.

It is possible that this unique spatial organization and membranous bioenergetic system, indicating increased complexity in the strain Thiomargaritaallowed these bacteria to overcome the size and size limitations normally associated with bacteria, the researchers note.

dimensions of bacteria Thiomargarita Exquisite can be compared to eyelash. Photo: Jean-Marie Volland

how to feed The wonderful theomargarite?

Research indicates that T. Brilliant It’s bacteria chemical synthesisAs they produce the sugars they need to nourish themselves by oxidizing the sulfur compounds produced by the decomposition of organic matter in mangrove sediments.

All you need is something sturdy to hold on to. “I’ve found it sticking to oyster shells, to leaves and twigs, but also to glass bottles, plastic bottles or ropes,” said Professor Olivier Gros, a microbiologist at the University of the West Indies.