Windows 11 (KB5014668) arrives as an optional update

Microsoft is working hard on the first major update for Windows 11 (which will arrive in fall 2022) but it doesn’t stop pampering the current version with monthly updates. This is the status of update KB5014668 (Build 22000.776), which Arrived a week ago Version preview Today it is already available under the name Optional upgrade For everyone.

What’s new and fixes in update KB5014668

The most important novelty in this update is Highlights o Featured from Windows 11 search. It is a feature that allows us to see from the search application some interesting aspects such as holidays, curiosities, anniversaries, places to visit or popular searches.

In addition to this new feature, the KB5014668 update also includes a good number of fixes Like the following:

Fixed an issue that could cause sequential videos to fail to play in games with DirectX 12 (DX12).

Fixed an issue that could cause the upgrade to Windows 11 (original version) to fail.

Fixed an issue that prevented the Windows Sandbox start screen from being hidden after starting Windows Sandbox.

Fixed an issue that could cause Windows 11 (original version) to stop working when an app was installed and there was no network connection.

The Start menu has been updated to display Windows PowerShell when you right-click (Win + X) the Start button after uninstalling Windows Terminal.

If you want to know the rest of the corrections, You can see it in our news about update KB5014668 in Version preview.