Android | How to download an app that does not appear in Google Play | Compatibility | trick | APK files | Applications | nda | nnni | sports game

Surely on more than one occasion you have wanted to download a new app on your mobile device, however, the problem starts when you search for it, this app does not appear in your Google Play Store AndroidWhy does this happen? It’s simple, your cell phone is not compatible with the above mentioned software, and there is no bigger secret than that. Until you don’t want to try this app, Depor will show you a funky way to find and download it.

Google Play now shows you which apps are compatible with your phone AndroidRemember that there are more than 15 versions of the above program and not all of them have access to new updates; However, the Play Store is not the only store for downloading free apps, there is another store where you get software in the form of APK files, so what does that mean? You will be the one to install it manually. Take note.

Guide to downloading an app that does not appear on GOOGLE PLAY

First, from your smartphone Android enter the site” APKMirror ‘, you can quickly move by clicking over here .

enter the site” ‘, you can quickly move by clicking . Now, in the upper right part you will see a magnifying glass icon, touch it and type the name of the application that does not appear in Google Play.

For example, if you search for WhatsApp, chances are that the results will show you many of the same apps and you won’t know which one you want to download.

Some will be beta versions (don’t download them). To install the regular and newer app, the app must have the highest version number.

Finally, when the APK is finished downloading, Android will ask if you want to install it now, tap OK.

Ready, that will be it, you will automatically have this program among your list of applications.

List of cell phones that will have ANDROID 13 BETA 3.2

Pixel 4

Google Pixel 4XL

Google Pixel 4a

Google Pixel 4a 5G

Pixel 5

Google Pixel 5a

Pixel 6

Google Pixel 6 Pro

You can also download Android 13 Beta 3.2 on Realme, ASUS, Lenovo, Nokia, OnePlus, OPPO, Vivo or Xiaomi stations.

HOW TO INSTALL ANDROID 13 BETA VERSION

access to this the web . Once you decide to join Android 13 Beta, click “Share”.

. Once you decide to join Beta, click “Share”. It is important to clarify that if you do not have a compatible mobile phone, you will not be able to access the test.

The next step is to register with all your data on the above-mentioned page.

Put certain aspects of your device such as build number, brand, model, etc.

Wait less than an hour to receive the Android 13 Beta download.

If you don’t see it, you can do it manually. To do this, go to “Settings” > “System” > “Advanced Options” > “Software Update” and that’s it.

Finally, download and restart your cell phone and you will have Android 13 Beta.

How to increase your cell phone signal