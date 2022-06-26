Time passes, but this mobile is still the best I can recommend

If you are looking for the best of the best, this is the mobile phone that I recommend. You can’t go wrong with this purchase.

It has happened again. At Andro4all they recommend an iPhone, but what is it? There are those who will stop reading this article once they see the featured image, but if I was one of those who stayed, believe me, I have my reasons. Of course, this is an opinion, but I try to be as objective as possible. I think that iPhone 13 Pro It’s the best buy for many users, and I’m here to tell you why.

If you are looking for a file Best experienceIf you don’t want to complicate yourself and the only thing you care about is owning World class smart phone in your pocket This recommendation is for you. Of course there are great Android options, like Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra or the OnePlus 10 ProBut I think the best balance is achieved by the iPhone 13 Pro.

This phone is different from the rest

No interface is more recognizable than that of the iPhone. There are those who love it more, and there are those who love it less, but it is a defining feature of identity. iPhone 13 Pro phone screen, Which reaches 6.1 inches with Super Retina XDR technology from California, is top notch. Everything in this painting looks great.

The A15 BionicApple’s latest chip, capable of navigating any application with complete ease. The Californian company does really well, their processors have a lot of brute force. It’s not mobile for gamers, but He will be able to squeeze the best games and the most demanding applications.

iPhone 13 Pro doesn’t take the best photos, there are other advocates like OPPO Find X5 Pro or the Google Pixel 6 Pro They do a great job with some shots. However, the Apple phone has a huge point in its favor, and its consistency. The vast majority of us, when we take a picture, take our mobile phone out of our pockets and shoot. It was completed. In the long run, you will take more great photos with this iPhone.

The autonomy of the new iPhone has increased significantly compared to previous generations, it gives peace of mind to the world. Its 3,125 mAh is not surprising in terms of number, but in performance. The Apple smartphone works all day without difficulty, no matter how much pressure is applied to it. You don’t have to run behind a charger.

iPhone 13 Pro stands out in every department. Very few smartphones can boast of something like this. It offers a very complete experience, different from the rest. For all these reasons, I think it might be the best option for many users. Of course, speaking in general, there will be those who need specific things that this iPhone cannot give them, but no one can deny that it is a safe target.

