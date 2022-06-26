How to open the camera and the mobile is locked and take pictures in seconds

Many phone models have this capability, including Xiaomi, or their own Iphone where you can open the camera by swiping left with one finger or by holding down the camera key and lifting your finger.

If your mobile phone has a file Dedicated camera key On the lock screen itself, you can use it to quickly launch the camera. This feature is usually enabled by default. Thus, if you are on the lock screen or with the screen in sleep mode, you will just have to wait Press the camera key or make a gesture This tells you to start the Camera app. At that moment, you can start taking pictures and it is a gesture that will not take you at any time.

Huaweis are usually Double click system On the volume down, in Samsung, you can access this function by pressing Twice the home button Motorola has the possibility to turn to double wrist gesture in other models you can do this by giving two Touches on the back of the phone Each of them has its own capabilities to quickly unlock the camera. Anyway, the way your mobile phone works is something you should know to avoid losing the best photos, the ones that in some cases you can’t wait to unlock the camera on your locked phone.

Activate it in the lock screen settings

From your mobile phone, you can configure how to open the camera from a file Set screen lock. Thus, go to your phone settings and check if you find one called in the lock screen Turn on the camera or a job associated with it. I may put Double press the volume down button to open the camera when the screen is off or as per the form.

To take advantage of this function, you must activate it there or configure it depending on how you set it. It is very simple and will tell you what you can do to easily activate the camera using the locked screen, if you find this section on your smartphone.

Double press the power button

It is an Android method that can be used on a large number of brands and may be active on your phone. All you have to do is create a file Double press the power button to your mobile device and check if the camera is open.

If it doesn’t work, you may have it, but it’s not activated. You can try to go to Your mobile settings And find the section Gestures, which can be found in different places depending on the model. From there, you’ll need to go to quickly open the camera and activate the function. If you can’t find it, go to a search engine and type camera to see if quick open appears among its results. If you do, the camera will immediately open by pressing the power button twice, even if the phone is turned off, using an app, or locked.

In the Xiaomi phonesHe. She You can do from the lock screenAs we said before, in the lock screen or always active screen section. In some you can even Choose the quick unlock gesture, which can be similar to double-clicking on the power menu. But for that, you have to go to Additional settings and gestures or shortcut buttons. From there you will give Turn on the camera And you will select the option that interests you, which in this case will be a double-click on the power button.

All available options are:

Double click the power button

Press and hold the home button

Press and hold the home button

Keep pressing the back button

Turn on + start

Energy menu +

Play + Back

no one

Double-click on the back of the phone

Google Pixel models have another way to unlock the camera in seconds, which is quick toucha gesture that you can also see on some iPhones, since iOS 14. If you can’t do that with your phone, you can also use an external app, like Tap Tap, which you can just download from github. The most recommended is that if you do not have a model that allows this, you use the options of the phone itself, but it is also an option to consider.

With double rotation of the wrist

If you have Motorola phoneyou will find that you can do it with a comfortable gesture consisting of Double twist of the wrist while holding the phone. This will open the camera. If you do not activate it, you can go to the gestures section of the phone settings to activate it, although it is already configured by default on many models.

In the absence of a phone of the brand, you can also access this function if it is more convenient for you, although you will have to resort to this external application You can download it from the App Store of your operating system. When you go to download an app, make sure it’s trustworthy and don’t forget to take a look at the comments about it. Do not download it from unofficial sites or sites that you do not know. The app that promises you this is Shake it!.