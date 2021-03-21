San Diego Zoo. A man with his two-year-old daughter entering the elephant habitat

Digital Millennium

Police announced this Friday that A man entered the elephant habitat at the San Diego Zoo carrying his 2-year-old daughter To take a picture with the animals. An elephant seemed to want to attack them, and the father threw the girl while trying to flee the scene.

From visitors, Although there were multiple barriers, they crossed By the way and illegally Towards the habitat, Which are home to our Asian and African elephants, “the zoo spokesperson wrote in a statement.

what happened?

A 25-year-old man, whose name has not been released, took his 2-year-old daughter for a walk to the newly opened San Diego Zoo on Friday afternoon. Stop thinking about the habitat of the elephants, as 9 specimens that weigh between them live 127, 3 thousand and 84 kilograms.

After watching it for a while, the man decided that He wanted to take a close-up photo with the animals and his daughter. Like walking in the boxing ring He passed between the bars that restricted access to the homeland and entered inside, carrying the girl in his arms.

An elephantNone of the 9 has been confirmed. Become aware of strangers and become aggressive. After a few seconds He started running towards them To press them. Witnesses watching the scene in horror began screaming, whistling, and making movements with their arms in an attempt to distract the animal.

The man ran toward the checkpoint who was taunted to enter and He threw his daughter accidentally. Luckily I managed to lift it up and put it to safetySan Diego Police Sgt Ariel Savage said NBC San Diego. A woman saw everything that was said AP News What or what The elephant was about a meter away from striking them when they crossed the tapes.

Inform the zoo officials San Diego Union Tribune What or what the elephant He was not injured In this incident.

The man was arrested for exposing the minor to such danger.

Watch the elephants live

If you want to get a better idea of ​​the danger a father and daughter face, you can watch the live broadcast of Elephant Habitat where this intense story took place. Click here.

