Science 2030 made a successful conclusion to the hackathon for climate change in the Antarctic and Antarctic region

Successfully concluded the 2022 edition of Hackathon for Climate Change in the Antarctic and Sub-Antarctic Consortium, an example developed by the 6-university Ci2030 South – Sub-Antarctic Consortium from Talca to Magallanes. The winning teams turned out to be undergraduate and graduate students from Universidad del Pio and University of La Frontera, who submitted ideas and projects that respond to the various challenges posed by climate change and its consequences in Antarctica and Sub-Antarctic. Region.

Regarding the importance of this type of initiative, Greater Austral Science, Technology, Knowledge and Innovation Seremi, Dr. Veronica Vallegos, highlighted that “the work carried out by Science 2030, in particular the South-Antarctic Consortium, the design of the hackathon achieves the goal, Which is to ensure that young people can be encouraged and improve their knowledge and skills in science and technology while they are in the classrooms in which they are being trained, and this is very important because within these trainings, the authority said: “We will have the possibility of having innovators with a scientific and technological base, and this is where we want to We target him.”

On her part, Dr. Laila Cardenas, Director General of the Ci2030 Consortium, emphasized, “We are very pleased that the projects evaluated today demonstrate the quality of work done by all the students of the Six Universities Consortium. This is the path we must follow to further the development of science, and our future work is Working on innovation projects with academics, promoting innovation in research and also in teaching, because for us the formation of basic skills for innovation is also suitable,” he noted.

Cristian Guajardo, General Coordinator of Ci2030, stated, “This activity allows us to put an end to the Hackathon for Climate Change competition, however, our commitment as Ci2030 is to continue to accompany students so that their solutions can continue to advance to realize their potential and impact on the environment, either By solving or mitigating significant challenges. Ci2030 is characterized by the cooperation of all the teams in the administration, which is reflected in the students participating today, who supported and encouraged each other in the cases leading up to the final.”

learning

Of the students’ experience, Nicholas Levine, a chemical civil engineering student at the University of La Frontera, stated that “From the beginning all the students here have been supportive of us, and I also confirm that all the work that has been shown has been amazing. I think the goal on which we establish ourselves is nationally transcendent and was That is our victory. We, as students of state and regional universities, must be clear that we are not incapable of generating influential sciences, we are at the same vanguard as in Santiago, Latin America and throughout the world.”

Along the same lines, Jose Diaz, a natural resource engineering student at Del Pio University, commented, “I feel very happy, it’s been so many months of work since the hackathon started, so it’s a pleasure to win. I find this a great example, we all had the time Great, and the experience of meeting people interested in a similar problem is a rewarding one. The consortium was well organized and I invite many students to register and submit their ideas.”

The Hackathon for Climate Change is part of one of the South-Subantarctic Consortium’s strategies aimed at accelerating processes of institutional change that allow colleges to be more involved in the country’s development. The consortium consists of six seminaries: the University of Talca, Bio Bio, Católica de la Santísima Concepción, La Frontera, Austral de Chile and Magallanes, who have decided to develop processes of institutional change in their science faculties participating in the development of the country, through actions aimed at research and development innovation, scientific and technological entrepreneurship and technology transfer.

Thanks

Finally, the organization thanked the jury who participated in the event, and dedicated their time and expertise to contribute to the future scientists who will shape the Chile we want to build. The jury consists of Dr. Veronica Vallejos, Cereme de Senencias Macrozona Austral; Mr. Andrés López, Deputy Technical Director INACH; Ms. Tanya Pevcevic, Director of Marketing, DAP Airlines; Dr.. Juan Carlos Aravena, Academic UMAG; and Ms. Varinka Farin, CEO of APTA HUB.

In the same way, special thanks are given to the academics, the Ci2030 team and the VRIP team at the University of Magallanes for all the efforts made on campus to carry out this closing activity. The work carried out in the earlier stages of the Universidad de Talca and of the Universidad de la Frontera, who through the management teams and academics were the inspiration for the development of the hackathon for climate change, was also highlighted, referenced by the Consorcio Sur- Subantarctic.

