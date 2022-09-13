Organized urban growth and development lead to well-being and quality of life for people: Daniela de los Santos.

Morelia, Michoacan; September 13, 2022. Representative Daniela de los Santos Torres of the Legislative Committee on Urban Development, Public Works and Housing said significant reforms have been made to increase investment in the state.

Presenting the first working report to the Legislative Committee, he also emphasized the strengthening of the municipalities, as well as the commitment with IMSS to build a public hospital in Villas del Pedregal and above all to work towards order in urban development so that people enjoy a better quality of life.

He explained that they were able to give incentives to the business sector in the construction sector, “It is one of the sectors that provides the largest amount of job opportunities and we have to work together so that there is greater investment in the state,” he said.

She emphasized that in her administration as a local legislator, she was previously able to obtain green spaces and areas for donation of residential projects, to deliver them in the form of a single polygon with some inclinations to prevent them from not connecting valleys and hills, and this is reflected in larger green spaces for the same families.

Regarding road distributors in Morelia, he explained that on two occasions they had called the SCOP chief to find out about the progress made and the reasons for the delay.

However, he emphasized that the authority needs to be more firm with the companies so that these works can be completed as soon as possible, because they are incomplete, they represent great harm and great dangers to society.

He also said that municipalities with regional reserves have been strengthened, which will allow them to do more business such as kindergartens and schools. This is by making sure that the Urban Development Corporation donates the entire land to the municipalities, as it was previously divided with the state.

Finally, he stated that they also supported the de-merging of the old Morelia Ceremony land for the construction of the IMSS central offices “under the agreement to build a general hospital in Villas del Pedregal”.

Daniela de los Santos Torres acknowledged the coordinated work with her fellow commissioners: the President, Lupita Díaz Chagola, as well as Ernesto Nuñez and Juan Carlos Barragán.