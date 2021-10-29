Science and Technology Honors Servant João Sant’Anna

52 mins ago Mia Thompson

Photo: Disclosure of science and technology

The server who helped found the Macaé Institute of Measurement and Technology (IMMT) retired this month

This month, celebrated on Servant Day (October 28), the city of Macaé honors Metrology Laboratory Coordinator and University Professor João Santana, an employee of the Department of Science and Technology, who retired on the 15th of Joao who helped found the Macaé Institute of Measurement and Technology (IMMT). ) and in cooperation with the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) coordinated the laboratory, where engineering students take technical courses, with measurement methods.

According to the Minister of Science and Technology, Marcos Lemos, Macaé benefited from the servant’s work. “The technological tools in this lab are helping the students scientifically and the city industrially,” he says.

João Sant’Anna emphasized that the site promotes the scientific, technological and industrial development of Macaé, as well as increasing knowledge of academic content.

Working with municipal schools

“We also carry out awareness projects with the community and schools in the city of Mackay, and carry out activities that really publicize choice and decision issues in the professional lives of students aged 14-20, who are members of the baccalaureate,” he says. .

For example, the university professor cited guidelines for young audiences in the fields of humanities, social sciences, health sciences, exact sciences, and natural sciences.

More Stories

Uber offers unlimited vacations for the well-being of its employees

17 hours ago Mia Thompson

Scientists return to Argentina: what is their return programme?

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Thanks to health workers, the International Institute for Management Services (IMSS) is a bigger and stronger institution

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Caution regarding the need for testing for COVID19 in transplant patients due to its immunosuppressive effect

2 days ago Mia Thompson

The Science, Technology and Innovation Committee at LXV LEGISLATURE meets to prepare an opinion for PEF 2022.

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Alternative medicine, over a trend in Zacatecas

3 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Science and Technology Honors Servant João Sant’Anna

52 mins ago Mia Thompson

Corrupt accusation of Paula Padusa of not wanting to speak Catalan with the Catalan media

53 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Scholarships, visas and everything you need to know to study

59 mins ago Leland Griffith

Worry in America! They confirmed that the economy stopped growing due to the delta variable

60 mins ago Mia Thompson

The Other Way Film Festival will open its seventh edition in 10 cities

1 hour ago Cynthia Porter