Science fiction fans can be more resilient in the face of COVID-19

if I were fanatic Science fiction movies, zombies, horrific worlds, and global epidemics, and then May be more resistant to the health crisis due to COVID-19, according to a study Published by the US National Library of Medicine (NCBI).

According to the research, “Lovers of horrific films suffered from lower levels of psychological distress during the months of the epidemic than those who preferred other genres.”

Coltan Scrivner of the University of Chicago and fellow Danish study authors found that excited about Horror movies have been looser during the months of the pandemic.

So what Lovers of horrific movies, zombies and space invasions, in addition to being resilient, they also seem to be more prepared to deal with stress. From a health emergency.

For his part, Hugo Sanchez Castillo, an academic at the School of Psychology at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), explains that this is because Those who watch this type of movies find similar elements in real lifeAs in the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This leads people to take certain precautions, such as storing food, or other forms of preparation.”

Sanchez Castillo suggests that a premature event can trigger a fearful or fearful response because it activates a survival system. But “when the situation does not surprise us, because we have already tried it in a movie, it does not produce such an intense activation of the survival system” and the phenomenon Flexibility.

Strictly speaking, the academic guarantees this Science fiction lovers Anticipate the elements of what might happen:

“And so, when it occurs, it is no longer completely foreign to you: you already had a predisposition, an exposure, which facilitates a more assertive or different response.”

However, this doesn’t just happen with cinema: “People who read a certain type of literature, such as science fiction, will have elements that allow them to even determine what will happen, based on what they experience.”

To find out, researchers recruited 310 volunteers who answered questions about them Likes in movies and TV shows, They assessed the mood, visualization of the current and future situation, their psychological resilience, as well as their mental and physical preparedness during the pandemic of the participants.