Students of the Enrique Quijada School have a Science Day – El Sol de Hermosillo

55 mins ago Mia Thompson

In order to have the sixth graders at Enrique Quijada Elementary School have a good time, professors from the Institute of Technology Hermosillo (ITH) held an Academic Day.

It may interest you: Noah, the boy looking for answers in space

In it, 21 basic education students learned about the benefits of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

The chairperson of the ITH Student Association Executive Committee, Alberto Huze Raccoon, as well as members of the FemmmeSTEM and CESA committees participated in the activity.

Dynamics

Some of the experiments that were developed were using cornstarch and water. Food coloring, paper towels, candles and straws; In addition to the Jeopardy game, students’ skills in areas such as science, mathematics, history, riddles, jobs and storytelling are highlighted.

Of note, the Niño y la Ingeniería event is taking place at the request of the Enrique Quijada Primary School student staff.

The institution ranks 79th out of 1,479 basic education schools in Sonora thanks to its performance on the Planea Test, which measures performance in areas such as mathematics, Spanish, and civic education.

More Stories

UAdeC announces the creation of the Science Dissemination Committee – El Sol de la Laguna

9 hours ago Mia Thompson

Science and habitat work together for regional development

17 hours ago Mia Thompson

Michael Collins, Apollo 11 Astronaut, by Eduardo Garcia Lama – Science – Life

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Science is working on technology to detect Covid-19 over the phone

2 days ago Mia Thompson

China launches the first unit of its new space station | Science

2 days ago Mia Thompson

The vaccination ended at El Sol de la Laguna Medical College

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Students of the Enrique Quijada School have a Science Day – El Sol de Hermosillo

55 mins ago Mia Thompson

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout SE Retrasa para Nintendo Switch y Confirma Cross-Play Con Xbox – Nintenderos

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

United States: Pentagon cancels wall construction projects with Mexico | international

4 hours ago Leland Griffith

We have only two or three years left to “get out of the hole” – El Financiero

5 hours ago Mia Thompson

Andalusia confirms the discovery of a new variant of the Coronavirus | Society

5 hours ago Cynthia Porter