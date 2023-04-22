Science fiction movies that predicted the future

There are plenty of sci-fi movies that feature impossible technology, but some hit the nail on the head.

Cinema was a way to explore the future and imagine how things could be. Over the years, there have been many sci-fi movies that have made predictions about the future that seemed impossible at the time of their release, but now become reality. In this article, we’ll explore some of the older movies that got it right.

Here we leave you 6 stories that fans of the genre should not miss.

2001: A Space Odyssey (1968).

Perhaps one of the most influential science films ever made. Directed by the main director Stanley Kubrick, the plot is set in the year 2001 and follows a group of astronauts who travel into space to investigate a mysterious monolith. While the movie didn’t hit all expectations about the future, it did hit some.

For example, the movie accurately predicted tablet technology. In the movie, the astronauts use devices called newspapers, which are basically pre-existing iPads. Moreover, the movie also predicted the rise of video conferencing technology. In one scene, we see an astronaut talking to his family through a screen.

Blade Runner (1982).

Directed by Ridley Scott, the film is set in Los Angeles in the year 2019. The film follows the story of Rick Deckard, a hunter of replicants, androids designed to work as slaves in extraterrestrial colonies.

The movie is correct in predicting the ubiquitous advertising and widespread use of video games. In addition, expect the emergence of police drones (UAVs) and smart firearms. Not forgetting that he points out that genetic engineering is a common practice in the future.

Back to the Future 2 (1989).

This is the second installment of the beloved trilogy directed by Robert Zemeckis. The film is set in the year 2015 and follows the story of Marty McFly and Doc Brown as they travel to the future to prevent Marty’s son from being imprisoned.

Although some of the movie’s predictions didn’t come true because they were too exaggerated, there are others we can see today. For example, the film accurately predicted the advent of flat screen televisions and virtual reality glasses. In addition, I also predicted the arrival of drones and mobile payments. In one scene, we see Marty paying for his food in a restaurant with a mobile device.

Demolition Man (1993).

At the beginning of the 90s, different sci-fi films were released that tried to show a completely different future from that time. This story is directed by Marco Brambillais set in Los Angeles in the year 2032. The protagonist is John Spartan, a 20th-century cop who has been unfrozen in the future to catch criminal Simon Phoenix.

The film accurately predicted the popularity of food and drink vending machines, as well as the presence of wireless headsets and biometrics as a means of identification.

Minority Report (2002).

Directed by Steven Spielberg, it is set in the year 2054 and follows John Anderton, a police officer working in a pre-crime unit that uses warnings to prevent crimes before they happen.

Although the movie is set in a fairly distant future, many of the technologies and concepts featured in the movie actually exist today. For example, the movie accurately predicted the use of touch screens and augmented reality. In addition, I also expected the use of personalized ads based on biometrics. In one scene, we see John Anderton walking into a shopping mall and being greeted by custom signs.

Robocop (1987).

Without a doubt, this is one of the most beloved sci-fi movies of the 1980s. Directed by Paul Verhoeven, it follows the story of a police officer named Alex Murphy who is killed in the line of duty and later revived as a cyborg.

The film hits the mark on police privatization and advances in arms. In addition to the use of virtual reality to train law enforcement agencies and how advanced technologies have captured the lives of citizens.

These are some of the science fiction movies that guessed what would happen years after their premiere. Do you know anything else? Leave us your favorites in the comments.