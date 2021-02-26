Science, heritage and territory are thematic axes of the Energy Museum Expo program for 2021

The Al Noor Factory. Energy Museum Introduced this Friday Programming temporary exhibitions For this year. The museum’s director, Yasudara Lopez, was responsible for publicizing Ten samples“No. We wanted to coincide with the ten years that the museum will celebrate in July,” he said. Science, heritage and land she Themes About the ten specimens that can be visited in the Ponferradino Museum you will deal with it. With varied themes, exhibitions are programmed Designed for all audiences.

The Scientific publishing Marks the beginning of this programming using “From girl to world. Neither pink nor blue, gray matter”It is shown that it can be visited in the museum’s coal basin until March 7. Likewise, it will arrive in May The little prince is also for boys and girls. And, already in October, Knowing with Art. Spreading heritage and preserving memory will have its place in April with Words and Instruments And later in July with “People, MSP champions”.

Topics that will also be linked to Territory strengthening In September, with the usual Photo gallery of the Ancares Leoneses Biosphere Reserve (RBALE). Likewise, for the European Year of Railways, the exhibition will take place in November “The railway, the engine of development in the Alberzo”.

user 2021 Xacobeo Holy Year Located on the same road, the museum will host, in August and December, respectively, two exhibitions related to this topic: Philatelic Exposition: Camino de Santiago and Camino de Santiago Treasures: Camino Cipidano. Also, La Fabrica de Luz. The Energy Museum will continue to open up its space to support and house works created in the area, thus, it will host the exhibition in March. “Draw the stain.”

But without a doubt, the most special moment will happen around Wednesday 14 July When it is fulfilled Ten years since MSP’s old headquarters opened as a museum. Therefore, that month will be devoted to Strengthening plant memory and historyThrough its true heroes“By all the people who collaborated in one way or another to make it happen,” Yasudara Lopez said.