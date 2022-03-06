Scientists are investigating the discovery of a strange mummified ‘mermaid’ in Japan to know

The mysterious mummified ‘mermaid’, which may be more than 300 years old, will undergo CT scans and DNA testing by researchers from Kurashiki University of Science and Arts in order to discover more about its origin. Hiroshi Kinoshitawho is in charge of the project, sees this body as having religious significance.

Speaking to Japanese newspaper The Asahi Shimbun, Kinoshita commented, “Of course, I don’t think this is a real mermaid.” Rather, it is assumed that it was made for export to Europe or for performances in Japan during the Edo period (17th to 19th centuries).

A mermaid mummy was found in the Pacific Ocean off a Japanese island. Photo: Kinoshita Hiroshi

“The legend of mermaids still exists in Europe, China and Japan all over the world. So I can imagine that people at the time were very interested in that too.”

Also highlighted The reason for conducting the study on it is to identify the animals that were used in its manufacture: a part of the body.”

According to accompanying written records, a “mermaid mummy” was allegedly captured in The Pacific OceanOff the Japanese island Shikokubetween 1736 and 1741. It is now housed in a temple in the city of Asakochi.

This so-called “mermaid”. It is characterized by pointed teeth, a grimace face, two hands, and hair on its head and forehead. He has a frightening human appearance, except for his lower half that looks like a fish. According to information from the local chain KSB SetonaikaiWho also interviewed those responsible for the investigation, the body is 30 centimeters long, from head to end of tail.

“Anyway, whether it was a real animal or not, from my point of view, what was the mummy of a mermaid entrusted with when making it? For example, in the mermaid myth, immortality. It is said that it also played a role as a medicine. What do people think of this mummy At that time?” Kinoshita wondered.

Mermaid in Japanese mythology

Japanese mermaids have a legend of immortality. In Japan, there is a belief that if you eat mermaid meat, you will never die. In fact, there is a legend in many parts of the Asian country that says a woman accidentally ate the meat of a mermaid and lived 800 years. It is also said, as a result of the legend, that people used to eat the mummified shells of mermaids.

Mermaid in Japanese mythology. Photo: JP

Mermaid in Greek mythology

In Greek mythology, sirens were hybrid creatures with the body of a bird and the face of a woman who lured sailors with their hypnotic songs, leading them to a fatal fate. Homer He mentioned them for the first time in his famous book Epicgiving way to countless wonderful legends and stories.