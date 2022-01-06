Scientists discover a marine microbe that produces oxygen in the dark

29 mins ago Mia Thompson

WASHINGTON, Jan 6 (EFE) – A study by the University of Southern Denmark and published Thursday in the scientific journal shows that an abundant group of ocean-dwelling microbes are able to produce oxygen in the deep sea without the need for light. Science Journal.

to EFE

Jan 06 2022 – 6:31 PM

Researchers Beate Kraft and Donald E. Canfield have discovered that a group of microbes known as Nitosopumilus maritimus, one of the smallest organisms on the planet and one of the most abundant in the oceans, is capable of producing oxygen in the dark.

Nitosopumilus maritimus is a unicellular microorganism that does not have a nucleus, which oxidizes ammonia to nitrite and is one of the main characters of the nitrogen cycle in the oceans.

To carry out the process of oxidation of ammonia to nitrite, these microbes need the energy provided by oxygen. In waters where oxygen is plentiful, Nitosopumilus maritimus has no problem picking up fuel from its environment.

But in the deep sea, where light does not reach and oxygen is scarce, Danish researchers have discovered that Nitosopumilus maritimus is able to generate the oxygen it needs from nitrite, making this microbe one of the rare organisms known to produce oxygen in the dark.

Most organisms that generate oxygen, such as plants, algae, or cyanobacteria, do so through photosynthesis that requires sunlight.

The microbe Nitosopumilus maritiumus is “already abundantly present in the oceans, where they play an important role in the nitrogen cycle,” said Kraft, assistant professor in the Department of Biology at the University of Southern Denmark.

The researcher added that to perform their function, microbes need oxygen, so the question for a long time has been why they are so abundant in waters where there is no oxygen.

To understand the process, the researchers placed Nitosopumilus maritimus in a low-oxygen environment and noticed that within minutes, oxygen levels began to rise.

Scientists have also discovered that microbes produce just enough oxygen to support their metabolism so as not to affect gas levels on the planet.

“If they produce a little more oxygen than they need for themselves, other organisms in the vicinity absorb it quickly, so that oxygen never leaves the surroundings,” Kraft explained.

The professor added that the discovery may force a rethinking of the current concept of the marine nitrogen cycle.

More Stories

A new opportunity to learn

8 hours ago Mia Thompson

Health: 4 vitamins relieve knee pain and strengthen bones

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Science. They suspect that drought caused the collapse of the Maya

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Critical medicine specialist talks about children’s immediate return to school – Gaceta de Tamaulipas

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Consumer Electronics Show: Space Tourism, Meta-Experiments, and Much More | Science and Ecology | DW

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Science.-China approves robotic missions in pursuit of a future lunar base

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Scientists discover a marine microbe that produces oxygen in the dark

29 mins ago Mia Thompson

Video: When Selecta played against Boca Juniors in 1982

30 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Unboxing video reveals all the details of the new Samsung flagships

32 mins ago Leo Adkins

6.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Nicaragua; No damage report

33 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

The United States imposed sanctions on eight other officials of the Cuban dictatorship for their suppression of the July 11 protests

34 mins ago Leland Griffith