Sebastian Yatra will have a leading role in a new series that can be seen on Netflix

After an inactive time, in terms of art, everything seems to be starting to get better Sebatian Yatra He’s about to debut as an actor in a new series by Manolo Caro entitled: “Once upon a time…but no longer.”

A few days ago in Madrid, Spain Sebastian Yatra He went up on stage where he was invited before David Bisbal. The Colombian singer-songwriter was recently seen performing a song by the audience Bisbal Entitled “As of today”.

result of this Sebastian Yatra He said, “That moment gave me the rush to prepare what was to come with me now. It was a very nice detail.” David To my calling he is a great artist and singing with him is always a pleasure to the ear. “It seems that the singer is in the best moments of his career despite all the complications that the pandemic has brought with him, since in 2020 the singer born in Medellin, Colombia, has been outside the artistic circle.

Sebastian Yatra He announced his upcoming world tour which will start in Spain, where tickets for his visit have already been sold out. Then it will continue through Mexico and continue through the United States, from September 25 to November 20. Besides going on stage with David BisbalAnd the Hey! He will not stop making dreams come true, as his concert in the northern country will be accompanied by other artists who are fans of Colombian artists, such as Ricky Martin and Enrique Iglesias, where the artist said before: “I don’t see the moment that arrives, to be able to perform with these two wonderful people.”

Then he said, “For me, they are both very strong examples to follow in music. When I was young I always thought I wanted to be like Enrique, he is my greatest reference. He told me: You have to fight for one day. A career like him. And from Ricky Martin, what I will tell you (…). I am very grateful for this invitation, to be able to accompany them and I will give the best. “

with 26 years old Sebastian Yatra He is one of the most famous singers in the world thanks to songs like “Traicionera”; “Robarte un beso” with Carlo Vives and “Cristina” with ex-partner Tini Stoessel. By the way, there are rumors that they will be dating again.

Photo: Instagram Sebartián Yatra

Sebastian Yatra He commented on the musical series portraying him: “I didn’t do acting or anything, that’s why I was afraid; one day Manolo called me, I admire him infinitely, and said: Do you want to be the protagonist? Who is my next series? For Netlfix? I answered yes without Think twice.