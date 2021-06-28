Sebastian Yatra will have a leading role in a new series that can be seen on Netflix

55 mins ago Cynthia Porter

After an inactive time, in terms of art, everything seems to be starting to get better Sebatian Yatra He’s about to debut as an actor in a new series by Manolo Caro entitled: “Once upon a time…but no longer.”

A few days ago in Madrid, Spain Sebastian Yatra He went up on stage where he was invited before David Bisbal. The Colombian singer-songwriter was recently seen performing a song by the audience Bisbal Entitled “As of today”.

More Stories

How to watch Gateshead Diamond League shows

9 hours ago Cynthia Porter

New Amsterdam: They showed obvious medical errors from the Netflix series | algebraic

17 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Who is Terry Silver in “The Karate Kid 3” in 1989? | TV | entertainment

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

An inspiring story with Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong’o

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

Three Romantic Comedies for a Weekend on Netflix

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

The best of Los Angeles: Netflix brings fans to fans of both seasons of the police series

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Treasury maintains its forecast of 6.5% for GDP, despite slow vaccination

54 mins ago Mia Thompson

Sebastian Yatra will have a leading role in a new series that can be seen on Netflix

55 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Tokyo: Japan strengthens health controls at airports

57 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Google Pay: A safe and useful way to manage money

5 hours ago Mia Thompson

NASA shows image of a violent cosmic butterfly ‘stinging like a bee’

5 hours ago Leo Adkins