Second Edition: 25 Women in Latin American Science | Economie

Despite the increase in the number of women entering scientific careers in recent decades, the global number of women researchers in science is still very small. According to data from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), less than 30% of researchers in STEM fields are women.

In order to reduce the gender gap, and achieve greater access to STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) majors and ensure greater diversity in this type of field, 3M Announcing the invitation to the second edition of 25 women On the Science Latin America 2022 ; An initiative that will allow the company to continue its work of continuing to be an agent of change that inspires more Women and new generations of girls to study and work in related fields Science, Also, to get to know the scholars Women You are making an impact with your research.

“Understanding the strength Science Her relationship has allowed us to have a better future ever since 3M Take the necessary measures to promote inclusion. For this reason, we made the decision last year to develop a long-term program that would allow us to spread it to all of those Women who are changing the world through science, which in turn will help inspire future generations to pursue their career dreams turning off. Without a doubt, the response we received in the first edition was amazing and we are sure that this year will be no exception.” Adriana Rius, Communications and Brand Manager for 3M Latin america.

More than a thousand scientists from Latin America participated in the first edition of this initiative, who submitted their projects and stories to a qualified jury selected at the age of 25. Women Leading scholars from countries such as Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Mexico, Peru, Panama and Uruguay.

The call will be open until October 22 at through this link.

