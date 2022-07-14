Secretary Diana Morant: Science budget is double what we inherited from PP | Radiocable.com – Internet Radio

The Minister for Science and Innovation, Diana Morante, in an interview with La Cafetera on Radiocable.com, stressed that the Science Act “will ensure that scientists do not leave and can return,” noting that “from 2012 to 2015, researchers and researchers were destroyed.” In addition to That, he stressed, “the budget is now double what I inherited from the People’s Party.”





