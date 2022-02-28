See the full list of winners

one more time Screen Actors Guild Awards Recognized for the best offers Film and Television. from city AngelsSunday afternoon, one by one, Prize winners who made it Screen Actors Guild From United State.

In a special afternoon, where little by little These kinds of events come back, Candidates gathered for Meet their categories.

For its part, this year’s edition of SAG Awards Pay a well-known tribute to the actress Helen Mirrenwho received the Lifetime Achievement Award SAG Life Achievement Award. was the actress nominated three times Through the history of the award, back home Five figurines to share in Movies and TV Shows.

Among the surprises of the night is seeing heroes squid gamekorean movie Netfliximpose themselves in their categories ahead of other candidates to get a Figurine awarded with SAG Awards.

Jung Ho-yeon won Best Actress for her role in The Squid Game. Image: Netflix.

at the same time Mexican talent He also appeared at the award ceremony in the presence of Salma Hayek who presented an award and Eugenio Derbezwho took to the stage with part of the film crew “Coda” to receive the award Best movie actor.

The SAG Awards They show us a little of what you can see in it Upcoming awards such as the Oscar. Sometimes the winners of this award Usually they repeat it in other competitions, For this reason, many Pay attention to these results.

If you miss the party, do not worry. Then we will show you a file The full list of the 2022 SAG Awards winners:

films

best actor – Will Smith for King Richard.

Best Actress – Jessica Chastain Eyes Tami Fey.

Best Supporting Actor – Troy Kotsur for CODA.

Best Supporting Actress – Ariana Debus, for West Side Story.

best crew – coda.

The tape “CODA” received the award for best actor in a movie. Photo: Amazon Prime Video.

in direction:

the television

Best Drama Ensemble – Succession.

Best Drama Actress – Jung Ho Yeon about the squid game.

Best Actor in a Drama – Lee Jong Jae Squid game.

Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie Kate Winslet Marie from East Town.

Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie – Michael Keaton for Dopesick.

“Ted Lasso” won two major awards in the comedy categories. Photo: Apple TV + Courtesy of.

Best Comedy Ensemble – Ted Lasso.

Best Comedy Actress – Jane Smart for Hack.

Best Comedian – Jason Sudeikis by Ted Lasso.

