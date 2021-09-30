SEGG and SEMPSPH collaborate in the field of preventive medicine and geriatrics

With the aim of developing joint projects in the field of Preventive medicine, public health, geriatrics and geriatricsSpanish Society of Geriatrics and Gerontology (donkey) and the Spanish Society of Preventive Medicine, Public Health and Health Administration (SAMPA)Simpsv) signed a cooperation agreement.

The agreement is signed by Jose Augusto Garcia Navarro, chief of SEGG, and Rafael Orte Lucas, President of SEMPSPH, that both organizations will collaborate in the development of leadership programs in Preventive medicine and aging Aimed at health professionals; They will facilitate the education and training of professionals in the disciplines included in the subject matter of the Convention.

The Communication and collaboration between scholars Both convened in preventive medicine, geriatrics, public health and other related fields from both the public and private sectors while relevant information will be disseminated. Likewise, both societies agree to cooperate in organizing events such as courses, seminars or workshops and to promote publications of interest.

All this in three main lines of joint action between donkey and the SEMPSP:

Clinical prophylaxis in the elderly (vaccinations, fall prevention, physical activity during hospitalization, etc.)

Multiple resistance and aging in both hospitals and residences

Prevent accelerated aging

This agreement is part of the goal of the Spanish Society of Geriatrics and Gerontology, a medical association founded in 1948 with over 2,500 members, Promote, implement and disseminate knowledge In the aging process, the health and quality of life of the elderly, from an individual and social perspective, as well as the transfer of knowledge to professionals and institutions and the dissemination and influence of citizenship and society.