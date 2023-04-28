Senate committees agree to integrate Insabi’s functions into IMSS Wellbeing

Just a quick session 17 minutes And without the presence of opposition members, the Joint Health and Second Legislative Studies Committees approved that tasks Wellness Health Institute (Insabi) to join Wellness IMSSThat is, so that one member is responsible for medical health.

They were members of legislative bodies headed by a senator Daisy Valdez Martinezand Senator Rafael Espino de la PenaWho supported the project that cancels and adds various provisions Public health law.

all of them, with the aim of “organizing” Health system for well-being We repeat that IMSS Bienestar will be in collaboration with the same Minister of Healthto ensure the right to public health, which includes Free medical care, medicines and suppliesEven without social security.