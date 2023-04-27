SEG is at the Science & Technology Fair for Girls and Boys 2023 – Ancillary Bulletins

The event organized by UG In cooperation with the Minister of Education of Guanajuato.

Salamanca, JT. April 27, 2023. – Nearly a thousand students from 24 primary schools in the municipality of Salamanca, belonging to District IV of the Secretariat of Education of Guanajuato (SEG), participated in the Science and Technology Fair for Girls and Boys organized by the University of Guanajuato.

The aim of this exhibition of experiments is to motivate girls and boys in the sixth grade to continue their studies and, in the future, to choose a scientific or technological career.

To achieve this motivation, University of Guanajuato students at Salamanca Campus presented and explained to students more than 40 science experiments from different fields: mechanics, dynamics, optics, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics.

Members of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME), the International and Mexican Society for Mechanical Engineering (SIMIM), and the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (IEEE) collaborated on this activity.

Juan Luis Saldana López, District 4 delegate, based in Irapuato, highlighted the collaborative work between SEG and the University of Guanajuato to develop the kind of event that allows girls and boys in basic education to continue their training project.

“These actions reinforce the issue of mental reflection, which Governor Diego Cinho Rodríguez Vallejo is promoting throughout the state, and in this sense SEG contributes to the educational part so that this type of education permeates between the educational community of preschool events, primary and secondary levels,” stated Saldaña López .

José Luis Loviano Ortiz, PhD in Mechanical Engineering from the UG Salamanca Campus, highlighted the support of SEG, as well as educational organizations related to science and technology, to continue promoting this type of fair among children and youth in the region.

Alison Samantha Beltrán Sanchez, a sixth-grade student at the “15 September” primary school in Salamanca, said: “I found the event very interesting due to the variety of its scientific themes that caught our attention to implement it in our schools. This way you get to know the scope of our work in these matters.”

While showing each experiment, elementary students were encouraged to ask all kinds of questions about the experiment and university students explained each action in detail. The event took place in the central courtyard of the Casa de la Cultura in Salamanca.