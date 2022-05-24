Sergio Fajardo’s “I Don’t Inspire Anything” and Other Presidential Debate memes

Social networks were the main stage for memes and other reactions to the presidential debate held on Monday, May 23, 2022. Photo: via Twitter (@DanGamboaB)

On Monday, a new debate was held between the two candidates for the presidency of Colombia. Sergio Fajardo, Federico Gutierrez and Gustavo Petro The faces are seen again in a fresh discussion of various issues related to their campaigns and the important issues they had included in their government plans should they reach the House of Nariño.

First, the discussion became tense due to the moderator, Vicky Davila, who described the absence of Rodolfo Hernandez, Another of the applicants invited to the discussion was broadcast on various digital platforms.

Meanwhile, the former mayor of Bucaramanga, who canceled his attendance at the debate a few hours after it began, has made a live video via his account. Instagram He even showed himself eating mangoes in front of nearly five thousand people.

Memes from discussion

For many users of social networks, it was the candidate of the Centro Esperanza alliance who created the most memes, especially because in the middle of one of his posts he said: “I respect the word decency. I do not inspire anything. I am a great danger to the corrupt ”, and these last words provoked Scores of reactions, especially irony. Several Twitter users even pointed out that this phrase was the “end of his campaign.”

Even the former candidate Jorge Enrique Robledo He appeared in the reactions against the former governor of Antioquia, representing the public during the debate that took place on Monday evening.

And since I couldn’t miss it, The Simpsons They became a standard for mocking Fajardo’s expressions and his entire campaign.

At another point in the debate, the candidate from the middle and Gustavo Petro They had a heated discussion on the pension reform project proposed by the candidate for the landmark charter; And while this is happening, Federico Gutierrez He wasn’t aware of the situation he was focusing on numbers. This is the number of viewers who watched it.

On the other hand, the great absentee…

It should be noted that the meeting of the three candidates, in the opinion of many citizens, journalists and political scientists, passed without much news. For more than two hours, the candidates devoted themselves to repeating the ideas they had presented in recent months and questioning the contentious issues that have characterized each of their campaigns.

Among the moments that caught the eye was a question Gutierrez asked Petro about whether he would extradite Senator-elect Pidad Cordoba, who is under investigation for several operations. Among these stands out a supposed link with the extinct Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) And that this would be related to Alex Saab, one of the leading figures in the Nicolás Maduro regime.

