Series about the legal tool that changed America

29 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Edit: Fighting for America | Official Trailer | Netflix

Besides the “Men in Black” and “I am a legend” star, the “Edit” also includes valuable archive material and excerpts from interviews and readings from other celebrities such as Samuel L. Jackson, Mahershala Ali, Yara Shahidi, Pedro Pascal, Randall Park and Diane Lynn. . Together, they revealed the evolution of the American legal and political system and the differences between individuals that still exist a century and a half after its creation.

“We are living through unprecedented days as a society, as a country, and as a human family,” Smith said. In a statement about the series. “I believe that developing a personal and historical understanding is the inevitable spark that lights the torch of understanding and healing that we so desperately need. I think a deeper understanding of the Fourteenth Amendment is an essential starting point.”

“Our hope in this series – the interpreter continues – is to shed light on the promise of the United States and share the message of communication and humanity so that we can understand and Better celebrate our various experiences and promote progress toward true equality promised to all people under the Fourteenth AmendmentThe actor continued.

will2.jpg

Samuel Jackson joined the cast as the narrator.

The Amendment reveals an innovative narrative format that revives the speeches and writings of the most ardent defenders and enemies of the Fourteenth Amendment, including, on both sides, Frederick Douglass, Martin Luther King Jr., Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Andrew Johnson, among others, reviewed by contemporary experts Opinion leaders.

Larry Wilmer, executive producer of the series with Smith, highlighted the importance of shipping from a current perspective: “I hope families can see the topics of this work being discussed together and that the series be a fruitful topic of discussion. Everything we’ve seen happening in America in recent years has to do with what blacks and other marginalized groups have always wanted.Make sure we are a real part of America and have everything promised in the constitution. I think it would be really nice if the series helped people better understand the special relationship between each of us and our country. “

More Stories

When will Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton get married?

8 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Watch Disney Plus shows in January

17 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Tim Burton comes to Netflix with the Addams family

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

The Last Kingdom: This is Uhtred actor’s new movie that fans have not seen

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

Fun dance for orphan children from Uganda that will delight your soul

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Will Smith shows the struggle for equality in the Netflix mini-series El Siglo de Torreón

3 days ago Cynthia Porter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Iran Castillo presents work via broadcast. Destination: Uganda – local news, police, around Mexico and the world | Sun Toluca

27 mins ago Mia Thompson

Series about the legal tool that changed America

29 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Hunters kill my companion, one of the most famous mountain gorillas in Uganda

31 mins ago Sharon Hanson

United Airlines retires 24 Boeing 777s after Denver flight failure | international

33 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

UNAM and IPN, with remote activities for medical students

4 hours ago Mia Thompson