When will Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton get married?

54 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Given the interest their romantic relationship has generated since they met on “The Voice,” Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s wedding It will undoubtedly be one of the most popular games in the entertainment world, but it looks like we’ll have to wait to see them put the finishing touch to their love story.

The famous singer is not ready to organize a link of reduced proportions that her loved ones who are part of the most vulnerable in the current pandemic context cannot attend, like her parents.

“I think at this point, All I ask is for my parents to be able to attendShe said on On Air with Ryan Seacrest, “This year we didn’t even meet at Thanksgiving because they are so scared, so I would rather it not be the Coronavirus that defines the whole situation. I don’t want to have to wear masks and all that.”

According to the calculations he made at the moment, only with his relatives and those of Blake, they have already exceeded the number of guests currently allowed at this type of social gathering, so it is likely that he passes through the altar will be postponed to mid to late 2021.

