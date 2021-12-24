She is the favorite actress who plays Meghan Markle in Netflix series The Crown

United State.- After the fifth installment of the crown, Fans of the series have begun to wonder who he could be in this new season, as it will also address the Prince’s relationship. Harry Meghan Markle.

This new season will take on what happened in the year 2000, the deadline set by the creator of the iconic Netflix series, and it will talk about the resignation of Dukes of Sussex And he went to Canada.

For this reason, followers have begun to mention the actresses who they think will give life to the role of Megan and the most voted name is the English name. Jojo Mbatha Row.

She has appeared in series like loki and films such as Belle, she has also worked in British theater and television, but one of her roles that made her internationally known was in this series. Doctor who.

The actress was born in Oxford, England in 1983, and grew up in Whitney, Oxfordshire. His mother is a nurse, while his father is a South African doctor. She studied acting, dance and theater at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in 2001.

It should be noted that she is very flattered because she wants her for the series, but it must be emphasized that the creator of the series did not violate one of its rules, which are the facts that he mentioned in his series and what exactly happened.