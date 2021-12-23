Did Disney copy Jack Sparrow?

It all started in 2017, when two screenwriters, A. Lee Alfred II and Ezequiel Martínez Jr. , They took Disney to court, accusing it of appropriating the gist of the script they sent out for the product. Disney rejected the story, but, according to the writers, they dedicated several elements to its work Pirates of the Caribbean And on top of all this they copied one of them.

Apparently, the key to the suit is Jack Sparrow’s character and how he was The first performance of a pirate with lots of humor and a kind heart in the background.

Yes, how do you hear it? Prosecutors believe the pirates have never been portrayed in this way before.

Alfred and Martinez claim that Sparrow is an imitation of their concept of pirate Davy Jones, the protagonist in a text titled Pirates of the Caribbean, which they claimed was introduced to Disney by production company Tova Laiter in 2000.

The pair were already working with Disney on another story called red cap. The powerful entertainment company went down in piracy history, but it seems that the script was not returned to them until two years later. The book notes that the original film and its aftermath blatantly copy the themes, settings, plot, characters, and dialogue from their story.

The case has been reopened in court

Disney appears to have expired in May 2019, when District Court Judge Consuelo B. Marshall granted them a motion to deny. Justice held that similar elements in the stories were themes of a type not subject to protection.

However, in July 2020, the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit found: “The script (by Alfred and Martinez) is similar enough to the movie.”

this means The case is moving forward and Disney is now struggling in court.

For the time being, justice has yet to finally administer. Currently, the experiment stops at the stage that Prosecutors must prove that Jack Sparrow was truly their own creationDisney stole his rights without compensating them or acknowledging their credit.

In this case, The producer will face a millionaire compensation It wouldn’t make a story that exceeded a billion dollars in collecting very profitable.

We’ll see if the charge, until the arrival of Jack Sparrow, that no pirate had a sense of humor on screen, or hid a sweet essence behind all that weirdness and eyeshadow, we’ll see.