Sinn Fein: What does a national party’s first victory in Northern Ireland mean

8 hours ago
  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

image source, Charles McQuillan / Getty Images

caption,

Michelle O'Neill, 45, will be Northern Ireland's first female national minister

In an unprecedented result, the nationalist Sinn Fein party won the largest number of votes in Friday’s elections in Northern Ireland.

According to the final count released on Saturday, Sinn Féin won 29% of the vote and 27 of the 90 seats that make up the Belfast Assembly (the Democratic Unionist Party, the DUP, came in second with 25 seats).

In this way, group leader Michelle O’Neill will present herself for the position Prime Minister In that country which is part of the United Kingdom.

No nationalist politician has ever held this position Since the nation’s founding after the Partition of Ireland Treaty of 1921.

