So you can earn an indulgence in plenary

This Sunday, July 24, Pope Francis celebrates the World Day of Grandparents and the Elderly, and has also ordered that believers can have a Sunday relaxation session.

In short, it can be said that general indulgence completely “washes” a person’s soul and “restores” it to the state it was in when receiving baptism. If a person dies after receiving it, he goes straight to heaven.

In May of this year, the Vatican’s Apostolic Prison reported that Pope Francis bestowed this gift “to Grandparents, the elderly and all believers This, motivated by the true spirit of penance and love, took part on July 24, 2022, on the occasion of the Second World Day of Grandparents and Older Persons, in the solemn celebration that the Holy Father Francis will preside in the Papal Basilica of the Vatican or at Various celebrations that will be held around the world“.

At that time it was not yet known that the Holy Father would travel to Canada, where he would be until July 30, so Mass was celebrated in St. Peter’s Basilica on Sunday by his Vice-Cardinal Angelo de Donatis.

Forgiveness is also granted today for “believers who dedicate enough time to Visiting elderly siblings in need or in difficulty through the media in person or virtually (sick, abandoned, or disabled).

“The elderly who are sick or all those who cannot leave their homes for serious reasons, can also get leniency. Spiritually Unite in the Sacred Functions of World DaySubmitting to the merciful God their prayers, their pains and the pains of their lives, especially when the words of the Supreme Pontiff and the various celebrations are broadcast through the media.

Conditions for obtaining a general indulgence

Prison encourages priests to be generous and available to confess believers, because to obtain indulgence the usual conditions must be followed: Sacramental Confession, Eucharistic Communion and Prayer for the Pope’s Intentions.

Pope Francis set the World Day of Grandparents and the Elderly in 2021, to be celebrated on the fourth Sunday of July, “close to the memory of Saint Joachim and Saint Anne, grandparents of Jesus,” which is celebrated on July 26. July.

Then the Holy Father explained that the goal of that day was to promote the encounter between generations, between grandchildren and great-grandparents “to protect and pass on the roots.”