So you can use WhatsApp with the cell phone turned off

51 mins ago Leo Adkins

The WhatsApp It continues to bring fresh news to millions of users around the world. If you are one of those people who always have a low battery in your cell phone, then the latest innovation revealed by the green logo app will come in handy. Now those who use this means of communication will be able to send messages without having to turn on your phone.

newly, The WhatsApp Along with Facebook, it announced that the app will allow people to connect from their computers without turning on their mobile phones. This will allow you to send messages, audio recordings, or video calls from your iOS and Android device. However, the app cannot be used on two phones at the same time due to a beta issue.

