So you can use WhatsApp with the cell phone turned off

The WhatsApp It continues to bring fresh news to millions of users around the world. If you are one of those people who always have a low battery in your cell phone, then the latest innovation revealed by the green logo app will come in handy. Now those who use this means of communication will be able to send messages without having to turn on your phone.

newly, The WhatsApp Along with Facebook, it announced that the app will allow people to connect from their computers without turning on their mobile phones. This will allow you to send messages, audio recordings, or video calls from your iOS and Android device. However, the app cannot be used on two phones at the same time due to a beta issue.

This news was given by a manager The WhatsApp, Will Cathcart and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who also introduced support that allows you to use up to four devices at the same time without having to turn on the cell phone. This new innovation will also be available for iPad devices.

Going into detail, the WABetainfo portal clarified that the multi-device will initially have small limitations on the tools that maintain the connection between the cell phone and The WhatsApp Web, WhatsApp Desktop and Facebook Portal without the phone being connected to the Internet. Then the feature that allows messages to be deleted automatically within a week will be enabled.

On the other hand, the managers of these social networks announced that in a short time there will be a new section in The WhatsApp Where users can send photos or videos to other contacts and when the other person receives them, they self-destruct. Something very similar to what happens in snap chat.