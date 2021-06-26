Monster Hunter Rise director explains how they made the game look visually stunning on Nintendo Switch – Nintenderos

Monster Hunter Rise is a game that has surprised many with its wonderful art section in Nintendo Switch, which was undoubtedly, at least in part, responsible for the success this delivery already had on the hybrid console.

In a recent interview with Nintendo Life news outlet, Monster Hunter Rise director, Yasunori IchinoseSpeak precisely about this aspect and how they achieved such exceptional performance and performance on the Nintendo Switch thanks to RE . engine from Capcom. These were his words:

Nintendo Live: What is the main technical reason to use the RE engine for Monster Hunter Rise on the Nintendo Switch? Yasunori IchinosE: The main technical reason is that we can use RE Engine’s powerful scripting system, not to mention the latest RE Engine graphics features (if the hardware specification allows it). In MT FRAMEWORK, all game logic was implemented in C++, so compilation time was an issue; In RE Engine, game logic is implemented in C#, so compilation time can be significantly reduced (about 10 seconds, which would take 100 times more in C++). This allows for quick experimentation and repeat mistakes to make the game more exciting. It’s not directly visible, but it’s a very important part of the development and I think it indirectly contributes to the fun of the game. […] Thanks to this, in Monster Hunter Rise you can now perform very flexible actions such as running on the wall and using the Cable Bug. You can also quickly roam the countryside while riding a new friendly character called Palamute, which works great with the perfect environment.

At the meeting, he also talked about whether Monster Hunter World Help them develop Rise:

Yasunori IchinosE: For the animation work, we started by making sure that Monster Hunter World data could be transferred. Modifying and reducing the chain and auxiliary links was a task that required more work on the part of designers and programmers. In addition to attacks and moves from Monster Hunte World, “Wyvern mount” has been added as a new feature in Monster Hunter Rise, so the number of moves we need to create has been greatly increased. The time to create attacks, moves, and techniques was high, and since Wyvern Mountain moves were also added, the enemy animation team had a hard time due to the sheer volume of shots, build time, and subsequent checks on board.

