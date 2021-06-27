The Nintendo Switch version of Overwatch 2 will require ‘some compromises’, according to these statements from Blizzard – Nintenderos

Here is an interesting post regarding one of the most awaited games in the Nintendo Switch catalog. We are talking in this case from Monitor 2.

In the text we leave to you below, Technical Director المدير John LaFleur He asserts that they are trying to offer the best version of the title on all platforms, although he acknowledges that the Nintendo Switch version may require some compromise. there he is:

Following the hardware advances since the launch of Overwatch, we’re expanding the Overwatch 2 engine with more cutting-edge features. However, we also work hard to make sure all of our platforms get the best experience, even in PvE. Switching is more challenging than the others, and we have to make some compromises. For this reason, some of the sophisticated visual improvements may not appear there. We’ll focus on making sure all the game-related features are integrated first, and then add additional features as possible.

what do you think? If you’re interested, you can check out our full coverage of the title, which doesn’t have a release date yet, at this link.

