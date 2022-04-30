Solar eclipse April 30, 2022: the three signs of the zodiac most affected by this phenomenon

On this Saturday night, April 30, people from different countries around the world will be able to appreciate one of the most exciting astronomical phenomena: a partial solar eclipsewhich will have effects that can be perceived with the naked eye, but also astrologically, since Zodiac signs You will experience different sensations.

It must be remembered that this type of eclipse occurs when The moon comes between the earth and the sunpartially covering it, and according to experts it will take about 27 minutes.

Solar eclipses can be seen from the southern cone of the planet, but astronomical effects can be perceived by people all over the world.

Although all signs will be affected, there are three signs that you will perceive in a more acute way, and here we tell you what they are.

the Bull

The Eclipses happen in your horoscopeso you will be more aware of who you are now and how you are going through the transition with the way you see yourself.

It’s a great time to reframe who you are, what you want, and how you can act and move forward with the projects you’re considering. From this eclipse you may see yourself differently.

cancer

It could be the groups of your friends and interests that you frequent, your future projects and the way you relate to them at the time of change or renewal.

Next to, You will be filled with creative energy starting today, Saturday, Which can open doors to new collective projects.

fairy

This solar eclipse falls into your emotional depth zone You may be more sensitive But the potential for transformation is greater.

It opens up a good time to get in touch with your emotions, fears and sexual desires and also to associate yourself with some mystical activities.

