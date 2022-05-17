‘Soul of a Beast’ breaks record for Nominations for Film Awards

One of those nights: a scene from the movie Soul of the Beast. Locarno Film Festival



Director Lorenz Merz’s “Spirit of the Beast” has been nominated in eight standard categories for the 2022 Swiss Film Award. The other nominees for the awards were announced at the 57th Solothurn Film Festival Monday night.

Merz was nominated for a Golden Leopard at the 2021 Locarno Film Festival and received honors. The Swiss culture bureau has revealed that it is also participating in the feature film competition at the 2022 Max Ophuls Film Festival in Germany, and is now in competition for eight Quartz Awards.

monster spirit It was nominated in the categories of Best Feature Film, Best Actress, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Soundtrack, Best Cinematography, Best Editing and Best Sound.

The drama, which begins in theaters April 14, tells the story of teenage father Gabriel (Pablo Caprez), who breaks into a zoo at night with his friend Joel and girlfriend Cory (Ella Rampf), a life-changing experience. .

With six nominations, and mif (The Family) directed by Frédéric Bailif also has a good chance of winning an award in Zurich on March 25th. The winner of the Focus competition at the 2021 Zurich Film Festival can take home the prizes for Best Feature Film, Best Screenplay, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress (twice) and Best Editing.

Bailif’s social drama is set in an institution where a group of girls from broken homes meet and find a new family (Fam).

OlgaIt was nominated for Academy Awards by Switzerland but failed to make the shortlist, receiving two nominations: Best Feature Film and Best Screenplay. The Franco-Swiss co-production, directed by Elie Grabbi, tells the story of a young Ukrainian-born gymnast who wants a place on the Swiss national team when the Maidan uprising breaks out in Kyiv.

The best documentary will be selected among hardly the sun Arame Olon; Dida Nikola Ilich and Corina Schwingruber Ilich; les gerisor (Therapists) by Marie-Yves Hildebrand; Ostrov – Derlaurin Insel (Ostrov – The Lost Island), by Laurent Staub and Svetlana Rodina, and Revel sur March (Awakening to Mars), by Día Genovesi.

