3 Books-Inspired Dramas To Watch On Netflix

Literature has always been one of the most important sources of inspiration for cinema. So much so that we can easily recommend three dramatic films based on works of the third art.

Two against the ice

2022 – Director: Peter Flint

In 1909, The Danish Alabama expedition, led by Captain Ignar Mikkelsen (Nicolai Coster-Waldau), undertakes the difficult task of proving that Greenland is not divided into two pieces of land and refuting the United States’ claim to the area.. Leaving his crew behind, the inexperienced Ever Iverson (Joe Cool).

pride and prejudice

2005 – Dir: Joe Wright

end of the eighteenth century in England. In a family of five daughters, a mother taught them that the only goal they should pursue in life is to find a husband. When a wealthy bachelor moves into a neighboring mansion, the Bennetts family is turned upside down: their parties will be a great opportunity to meet their suitors. Elizabeth (Keira Knightley), the daughter with the most character, will enter into a love-hate feud with Mr. Darcy (Matthew Macfady).

21 card games

2008 – Director: Robert Lukic

based on book Bin Mazreesh Frustrating the House: The Inside Story of Six MIT Students Who Occupied Vegas for Millionsthis movie is a file Chronicle of the adventures of a group of young experts at success in casinos. Ben Campbell (Jim Sturgess), a shy and cool student at the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), turns to playing cards to pay for college tuition.

You also have the chance to join a group of students who travel to Las Vegas every weekend who are all set to win a blackjack game.. Under the guidance of non-traditional mathematics professor and statistical professor Miki Rosa (Kevin Spacey), I managed to crack the success code. Seduced by money, the Las Vegas lifestyle and his smart and attractive partner Jill Taylor (Kate Bosworth), Ben is placed on the brink of legality.