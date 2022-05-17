3 Books-Inspired Dramas To Watch On Netflix

19 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Literature has always been one of the most important sources of inspiration for cinema. So much so that we can easily recommend three dramatic films based on works of the third art.

Two against the ice

2022 – Director: Peter Flint

In 1909, The Danish Alabama expedition, led by Captain Ignar Mikkelsen (Nicolai Coster-Waldau), undertakes the difficult task of proving that Greenland is not divided into two pieces of land and refuting the United States’ claim to the area.. Leaving his crew behind, the inexperienced Ever Iverson (Joe Cool).

More about Two against the ice In this note.

pride and prejudice

2005 – Dir: Joe Wright

end of the eighteenth century in England. In a family of five daughters, a mother taught them that the only goal they should pursue in life is to find a husband. When a wealthy bachelor moves into a neighboring mansion, the Bennetts family is turned upside down: their parties will be a great opportunity to meet their suitors. Elizabeth (Keira Knightley), the daughter with the most character, will enter into a love-hate feud with Mr. Darcy (Matthew Macfady).

21 card games

2008 – Director: Robert Lukic

based on book Bin Mazreesh Frustrating the House: The Inside Story of Six MIT Students Who Occupied Vegas for Millionsthis movie is a file Chronicle of the adventures of a group of young experts at success in casinos. Ben Campbell (Jim Sturgess), a shy and cool student at the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), turns to playing cards to pay for college tuition.

You also have the chance to join a group of students who travel to Las Vegas every weekend who are all set to win a blackjack game.. Under the guidance of non-traditional mathematics professor and statistical professor Miki Rosa (Kevin Spacey), I managed to crack the success code. Seduced by money, the Las Vegas lifestyle and his smart and attractive partner Jill Taylor (Kate Bosworth), Ben is placed on the brink of legality.

More Stories

‘Soul of a Beast’ breaks record for Nominations for Film Awards

11 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Like in the movies! There is a basement on the Day of Resurrection and you will not believe its place

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

The Predator Predator premieres on Disney+

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

‘Doctor Strange 2’ continues to make history and beats ‘Iron Man’, ‘Thor’ and ‘Doctor Strange’ in global box office gross for just 10 days in theaters

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Netflix will consider streaming • ENTER.CO

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Barcelona Queen’s maneuvering boards line up

3 days ago Cynthia Porter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

This Illinois company was sold for $3 billion, but hundreds of employees profited from it. Some will get $800,000. – Chicago Tribune

3 hours ago Mia Thompson

Severe COPD volume reduction, ‘effective’

3 hours ago Mia Thompson

Mexico and Ukraine, united in gymnastics

3 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Talk to phone numbers from your Echo speakers with a voice command, and here’s how it works

3 hours ago Leo Adkins

AMLO rules out severing ties with the United States because of the Summit of the Americas

3 hours ago Cedric Manwaring