Like in the movies! There is a basement on the Day of Resurrection and you will not believe its place

In the Movies The dystopian drama and “Apocalypse” we saw the famous and absolutely exclusive capsules or vaults where people could stay safe during major disasters. However, we never imagined that it would be built in real life.

The “Doomsday Vault”It is located on the island of Spitsbergen, Norway. This place is also known as ‘Seed Bank’It was built in 2008 with Aiming to nurture seeds of crop plants from all over the world and stay if there is A catastrophe that wipes out humanity on Earth.

this place I recently received 22,000 new seeds from all over the world. The bank currently has 1,125419 seeds, including 5,481 species and 89 gene banks The official page of the organization.

“Seed Bank” Owned only by Norway And their security service is free. But all the seeds are owned by the gene bank that deposited them there.

This building opens its doors Very few times a year until the seeds are exposed to the outside world be the least. It is believed that this year The months of June and October are when you open your doors.

Finally, the Norwegian authorities indicated that gene banks from Sudan, Uganda, New Zealand, Australia, Germany and Lebanon deposited various types of Seed samples, such as millet, sorghum, wheatwith the intention of going Renew their groups.