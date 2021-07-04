Spain needs educational change to bring science to students of all races equally

Related news

Recent studies published by the United Nations indicate that less than 30% of management positions are held by women, a proportion that has made very little progress since 1995, or that in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) women have been underrepresented since Only one third of researchers in the world are women.

What is more, Lack of gender diversity in the technology sector قطاعAccording to some experts, The cost of the whole European Union exceeds 16,000 million euros per year. Spain’s lack of diversity means that 83.9% of digital positions are held by men, according to Eurostat data from 2017.

Along these lines, the Spanish University Deans Conference points out The demand for new enrollments in these degrees has fallen by more than 30% in recent yearsand 26% in the case of men and 33% in women. All this at a time when the European Commission (EC) is warning In the next few years there will be more than a million vacancies In the countries of the Union due to the lack of technological features.

in this situation, Strategic Council for Women and Engineering, a project of the Royal Academy of Engineering (RAI) To motivate, promote, motivate and excite girls and young people so that they know the opportunities offered by the sector, an advertisement has been published نشر Advocating for educational change to advance women’s participation in STEM.

The text mentions that One of the fundamental challenges of our society is to provide “comprehensive and balanced trainingتدريب Which integrates science and technology with sufficient breadth and intensity, as well as enhances the digital skills of students of all genders equally and at all educational levels.

A great deal of educational change

“it’s a It is necessary and urgent to launch a large coalition that encourages a qualitative shift in education And in the family environment, with the clear goal of reversing the current situation. Only through a profound change in education will we be able to meet challenges of all kinds that technologies and the great development potential they represent for our society,” he asserts.

The signatories to the document highlight that in a world where communication is becoming increasingly important, it is not just about acquiring skills and knowledge to use different technologies, but about Awakening an interest in knowing how it works and the ability to invent and develop new technologies Which, to a large extent, will affect progress in all areas of our lives.

“Our commitment to generating new careers in these competencies will allow us to participate in building the future,” asserts the group of women who are part of this project, who advocate Achieving a “more equal and orderly society”Where opportunities to improve the quality of life reach the largest number of citizens.”

Likewise, he notes that at a time when technological development is “continuous and increasingly rapid”, Science, technology and engineering are basic vector To make these opportunities available to all people equally.

Therefore, he warns that if we do not get the interest of present and future younger generations, especially women, in these subjects, There will be a “minority of the elite who will create technology and control its work and purpose.” of these new discoveries”, and thus design a future devoid of diversity and, therefore, without the richness it brings.

“a A future designed for a few people, but we will all have to adapt to it, and everythingThe text has an impact, and concludes by highlighting that the “Women and Engineering” project has a “clearly transformative and integrative social call, which is already urgent in the second decade of the twenty-first century.”

Women leadership in the sector

The Strategic Council “Women and Engineering” explains that this statement has the following: It aims to normalize the participation of women in the field of engineering technology and the dissemination of what science and technology contribute to the sustainability of the planet and people’s quality of life.

this member It is made up of pioneering women in this sector, such as Elina Salgado, former Vice President of the Government; Maria Vallett, Vice President of RAI; Nuria Oliver, academic at RAI specializing in artificial intelligence and data science; Sarah Gomez, Project Manager; Cristina Alvarez, Chief Technology Officer at Banco Santander; Almudena Bautista, IDOM Partner, and Elena Garcia Armada, CSIC Researcher and President of Marsi Bionics.

Likewise, she is also among its ranks Isabel García Ticherina, former Minister of Agriculture; Christina Garmendia, President of COTEC; Natalia Latorre, President of Shell Spain; Blanca Losada, President of Fortia; Elena Moral, Director of AVE Meca-Medina in Talgo; Loreto Ordonez, CEO of ENGIE; Isabel Pardo de Vera, President of ADIF, and Angels Santamaria, CEO of Iberdrola Spain.

In his introduction to the ad, Vallet highlighted this This project aims to open up the space for children and young people to learn the full potential of STEM careersWhile García Armada stressed the importance of being able to motivate and inspire all girls who still don’t know that “real social progress is built on science and research”.

View the Women and Engineering ad



Along these lines, Pardo de Vera stressed the need to communicate the satisfaction that science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) professions, while complex, give to women who are standards in the sector, like all signers of the Declaration. “I would like to convey optimism and encourage young Spanish women to join them“, claimed.

On his part, Santamaria stressed that Europe is leading the way in sustainability, but added that to achieve the ambitious goals set, engineers are needed to work in sectors of the future and provide effective and innovative solutions. “We will need human engineers to lead this transformation“, he added.

emphasized Oliver, who highlighted the “tremendous” opportunity that artificial intelligence presents us to make a positive social impact The importance of attracting hundreds of thousands of young people, especially girls, to “this wonderful field In which we literally imagine, design and create the future: a future full of hope and prosperity.”