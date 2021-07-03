Today Tamaulipas – they changed the vaccination headquarters at UAT Medical College in Matamoros

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

They changed the vaccination headquarters at UAT Medical College in Matamoros

Federal Programs Sub-Delegate, Silvia Burgos Sanchez, reports that the vaccination headquarters set up in place will relocate for subsequent programming of the second dose application.

By: Angel Arias / MatamorosSaturday, July 3, 2021 at 09:40

In the Covid vaccination unit set up in Drive Thru mode at UAT Medical School, residents will no longer be offered at this point

Author: Angel Arias


The note was read 402 times. 402 on this day.

Matamoros, Tamaulipas. – Sub-delegate for federal programs on these limits, Silvia Burgos Sanchez, I mentioned that the vaccination headquarters was established in Matamoros It will change the location of the schedule following application of the second dose.

He explained that in the unit established in the method Drive-thru On the medical school from the Autonomous University of Tamaulipas (UAT), the service will not be provided to residents at this stage.

And now, he said, people who have to apply the second dose will have to do it in Technical High School 51 “Jaime Torres Bodet” In the Ejido Los Arados falling on the road National trail.

In addition, it will be a stationary or on foot pollination site, similar to what was specified in Matamoros Technological Institute, CBTis 135 on Avenida del Nino and Mundo Nuevo Auditorium.

most watched

More Stories

Aymara medical student is “Cholita Paceña 2021”

10 hours ago Mia Thompson

Does chicken broth resist the cold? science responds

18 hours ago Mia Thompson

Advances in 3D mandibular reconstruction, future medicine

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Mathematics: Turbulent Journeys | science game

1 day ago Mia Thompson

The Ministry of Health confirms two cases of black fungus in the Guerrero region

2 days ago Mia Thompson

In culture and science, nothing is worth reporting, according to AMLO

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Today Tamaulipas – they changed the vaccination headquarters at UAT Medical College in Matamoros

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

Mars met 3.5 billion years ago on conditions to host life

2 hours ago Leo Adkins

The heartland of slow food coffee in Central America

6 hours ago Mia Thompson

How to watch Bislet Diamond League 2021

6 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Google Pay: A safe and useful way to manage money

6 hours ago Sharon Hanson