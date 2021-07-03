Today Tamaulipas – they changed the vaccination headquarters at UAT Medical College in Matamoros

They changed the vaccination headquarters at UAT Medical College in Matamoros

By: Angel Arias / MatamorosSaturday, July 3, 2021 at 09:40

Author: Angel Arias

Matamoros, Tamaulipas. – Sub-delegate for federal programs on these limits, Silvia Burgos Sanchez, I mentioned that the vaccination headquarters was established in Matamoros It will change the location of the schedule following application of the second dose.

He explained that in the unit established in the method Drive-thru On the medical school from the Autonomous University of Tamaulipas (UAT), the service will not be provided to residents at this stage.

And now, he said, people who have to apply the second dose will have to do it in Technical High School 51 “Jaime Torres Bodet” In the Ejido Los Arados falling on the road National trail.

In addition, it will be a stationary or on foot pollination site, similar to what was specified in Matamoros Technological Institute, CBTis 135 on Avenida del Nino and Mundo Nuevo Auditorium.