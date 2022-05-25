Spider-Man: No Way Home can be watched streaming on HBO Max: Release date | Watch Online Spider-Man No Way Home | Skip the introduction

“Spider-Man: There is no room for home‘, the movie that broke the box office in 2021 and became one of the most successful films in history with over 1,893 million grosses, is ready to go live. As you read, even though it’s been half a year since it hit the big screen, one The platforms have already announced their catalog acquisition in Latin America What is the company?

Although there was speculation last year about the possibility of a Netflix acquisition, HBO Max will eventually be exclusive to the region’s streaming premiere. And you won’t have to wait long for your Video On Demand access.

Look: ‘No Way to Go Back’ History of Oscar’s ‘Contempt’ for Marvel and DC

As HBO Max announced on its social networks, as of Friday, July 22, 2022, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” can be viewed in the comfort of your home, phones, or any device you have a subscription to this company on.

Thank you for your suggestions, comments and some threats. Spider-Man: No Way Home arrives July 22. pic.twitter.com/hLQv5UGgvJ – HBO Max Latin America (HBOMaxLA) May 24, 2022

It should be noted that in the United States, the first company to acquire the rights to the game “Spider-Man: No Way Home” was Starz, which announced its arrival in July 2022, although it did not give a specific date.

Other Spider-Man series titles available on stream are:

Movie a program “Spider Man(2002) Netflix “spider man 2″ (2004) Netflix “spider man 3″ (2007) hbo max “The Amazing Spider-Man” (2012) hbo max “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” (2014) Netflix “Spider-Man: Homecoming” (2017) Netflix “Spider-Man: Far From Home” (2019) Prime video

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man and stars Zendaya as MJ, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Jon Favreau as Said Hogan, Jacob Battalon as Ned and Marisa Tomei.

But, undoubtedly, the surprise of this film is the participation of the former “Spider-Man”: Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, the former stars of the saga.

Here is the official synopsis for the tape, which will premiere July 22 on HBO Max:

“For the first time in Spider-Man’s cinematic history, our friendly neighborhood hero is revealed and can no longer separate his normal life from the great challenges of being a superhero. When he seeks help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dire, forcing him to discover what it really means to be a superhero. Be Spider-Man.”

Follow Skip Intro on Instagram: