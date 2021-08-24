Spiderman 3 | Spiderman: No Way Home: Networking reactions and the last minute of the official trailer | Marvel Studios | Sony | Via Disney Plus | Sony Pictures Italy | Lights
Remember, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” was a trend on Twitter after some accounts shared what appeared to be the first official look at the next installment of the superhero.
For Jamie Foxx, the time difference is less, as his role as Electro/Max Dillon happened in “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” in 2014. However, that doesn’t mean his character hasn’t been modified and according to leaked photos Dillon It has lost his electric blue appearance. from the previous tape.
At the age of 68 on May 24, Alfred Molina is perhaps the most relevant actor to return to the “Spider-Man” franchise on “No Way Home.” In April of this year, the actor revealed to Variety that the nature of his character saved him from the same fate as Robert De Niro in The Irishman, where despite his rejuvenation thanks to technology, he still moves as a man. Older. Instead, for his role, the actor just has to look menacing and let his claws do all the work. “It was wonderful,” he said.
It should be noted that while it has been speculated that the trailer will be shown at Cinemacon in Las Vegas, this is no guarantee that Sony Pictures or Marvel Studios will decide to upload it to the web on this date.
Even if “No Way Home” marked the end of the Tom Holland era, it’s very hardly the end of the Spider-Man movies. This is because Sony Pictures’ licensing agreement with Marvel in 1998 requires them to make a movie for this hero every 5.75 years, a requirement the company is eager to fulfill.
The latest Spider-Man movie? Even though Peter Parker has become one of the stars of the MCU, his future in this universe has always been a mystery due to the fact that Sony still has the rights to the character. One possible clue that this will be the last time Tom Holland wears the costume is the comments Zendaya gave to E! Online in July of this year, Holland and Jacob Batalon’s reunion was bittersweet because he didn’t know if they would make the fourth installment. Of course, this may indicate that the actress doesn’t know the future of the franchise yet and that we’ll have Spider-Man in the MCU for a while.
The remaining characters are Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May. Additionally, Benedict Cumberbatch will also appear playing the role of Stephen Strange.
The actor to watch out for is JK Simmons, who took on the role of perennial critic of spider hero J. Jonah Jameson in “Spider-Man: Far From Home.” As you’ll remember, Simmons also played this role in the original trilogy, and while it’s doubtful that Jameson was a traveler, it’s a welcome homage to the franchise’s long cinematic history in movies.
Another rumor that has surfaced around the much-anticipated film is that actor Charlie Cox, best known for playing Matt Murdock/Daredevil on the Netflix series, will be returning for the role in the new movie, after rumors spread that the translator had appeared on the set of “Spider-Man: No Room for Home.” . Like previous rumors, nothing has been confirmed.
While there are rumors that Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire will also appear in this movie, they are yet to be confirmed.
It is known that in the movie “Spider-Man: No Way Home” actors Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina will return to the series. As you may remember, Jamie Foxx was electric in “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” (2014) and Molina was Otto Octavius/Doctor Octopus in “Spider-Man 2” (2004), which suggests that this movie would also use Multiverse theme. , presented in the series “Loki” (2021).
The movie also has special meaning for Tom Holland, as it’s the last time he’s under contract to play the superhero. However, the actor has expressed his desire to continue playing Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the MCU.
“Spider-Man: No Way Home” is the third spider-man superhero movie co-produced by Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures. Although initially scheduled for release in July 2021, the film has been pushed back to December 17 in the United States.
This trailer, which will launch in August, is late. The usual thing for superhero movies is that previews are released six months before the premiere. If the usual schedule happens, the trailer for “Spiderman: No Way Home” was supposed to be released in June 2021.
Additional proof from the trailer: After the leak, Spider-Man translator Tom Holland used his Instagram account to share a message: “You’re not ready”; In a clear indication of the expected progress of the bar.
When can you watch the trailer for “Spider-man: No Way Home”? The preview is expected to reach the Sony Pictures panel at the Cinemacon event in Las Vegas (Nevada, United States). Here are the board’s opening hours by country:
USA: 9:00 PM (Pacific Time), 00:00 (Eastern Time).
Mexico: 11:00 p.m.
Ecuador: 11:00 pm
Colombia: 11:00 p.m.
Peru: 11:00 p.m.
Chile: 00:00 (Tuesday, August 24)
Argentina: 01:00 (Tuesday 24 August)
After the trailer for the movie “Spider-Man: No Way Home” was leaked in low quality, Sony Pictures banned the video from publishing on social media, which confirms the same thing. Payment is expected to arrive on Monday, August 23 at night.
