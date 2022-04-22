Splatoon 2: Octo Expansion arrives today on Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack

We got an interesting announcement regarding one of the most beloved franchises by nintenderos. It’s already around Splatoon.

In this case, we learned that Nintendo has confirmed Splatoon 2 Octo Expansion Coming to Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack Today. You can enjoy it for free if you have this package.

We leave you with the details:

To allocate time until launch Splatoon 3Starting today, Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers who own a copy of Splatoon 2 can enjoy: Downloadable content Splatoon 2: Octo Expansion on Nintendo Switch at no additional cost. Players can dive straight into this massive single player expansion *** from Splatoon 2 If they have a paid subscription to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. to play Downloadable content Splatoon 2: Octo Expansion As part of a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription, players can download DLC at no additional cost from the product information page on the Nintendo eShop. after finding Downloadable content Splatoon 2: Octo Expansion In a Nintendo eShop on a Nintendo Switch console, they can choose the “Download” option in the “Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack Content” section at the top of the page. In the downloadable content Splatoon 2: Octo ExpansionPlayers embody Agent 8, who belongs to the Octarians and wakes up with no memories on a dark subway station platform. As Agent 8, you will explore a mysterious underground facility through 80 challenging missions. In addition, if players can escape from the depths of this maze, they will be able to join multiplayer battles as octarians. Splatoon 3 It will go on sale September 9, 2022 for the Nintendo Switch. The latest trailer shows new gameplay footage and a new regional battle mode map. Plus Downloadable Content »Splatoon 2: Octo ExpansionNow also available as part of a Nintendo Switch Online Subscription + Expansion Pack.

What do you think? Feel free to share your opinion in the comments. Don’t forget that the title will be released this year, with no specific date.

Source: press release.