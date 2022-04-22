WhatsAppWeb | How to chat with someone without adding them to your address book | Applications | computer | computer | nda | nnni | sports game

WhatsApp Web It is full of tricks. With a series of extensions, you can block your conversations so that no one sees them, as well as find out who is online at that moment. Now the way to talk to someone without adding them has been discovered.

You’ll get this step done from the comfort of your computer, using WhatsApp Web . This is why it is not necessary for you to install any software that can harm your computer. You just have to follow these steps.

How to chat with someone without adding them to WhatsApp on the web

The first thing you should do is open the browser of your choice on your computer.

Then you should put this URL: https://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=XXXXXXXXXXXX

In the part where you see many x’s, you must write the number of the person you want to call, yes, with the country code and without the “+” symbol.

This way it will appear when you want to chat with someone on WhatsApp Web without adding them. (Photo: Mag – Rommel Yupanke)

In the case of Peru, you must put the number 51 first and then write the entire cell phone number.

Now press Enter and a window will open if you want to chat with this person.

Press Yes and WhatsApp Web will open in your browser.

With this you can chat with that person without having to add them and on your computer.

